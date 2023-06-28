Former Booker T. Washington standout Keuan Parker discusses the road that led him back home to Tulsa after two years at Arkansas and a brief stint at New Mexico State. Why did he leave those two schools? How does it feel to be back in his hometown playing at TU? And his impressions of new coach Kevin Wilson.
