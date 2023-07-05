Jenks graduate Mitchell Kulkin talks about his journey from TU walk-on to special teams contributor to possible starter at linebacker in this his sixth season. He's already earned his degree, but decided to come back for another year. He talks about that decision, being named a platoon leader, what he learned from Allan Trimble and how things are different under new coach Kevin Wilson.
