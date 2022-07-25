Kansas’ Bill Self on the transfer portal: ‘I think it’s a terrible rule’

During his Monday appearance at the Oklahoma Coaches Association clinic, Kansas’ Bill Self addressed a standing-room-only group of more than 450 high school and college coaches.

During a Q&A with the audience, Self was asked the transfer portal and the name-image-likeness (NIL) impact on college athletics.

Self on the portal: “I think it’s a terrible rule. … We’ve allowed all of these avenues for kids to hit a wall and go around it instead of going through it. That’s what the portal has done, but it’s also good for (some) kids. If a kid (can’t get playing time) at a place or there are real things going on, then he should leave. But allowing a kid to just leave because a coach called him out and disciplined him, or because (of a lack of playing time) — that’s going to be the norm for the rest of time. They’re not putting that genie back in the bottle.”

“The portal stuff is not good, but we’ll figure it out. Football has portal issues and NIL issues, but basketball seems to get more (attention) because our coaches have been more vocal about their displeasure. Also, the (portal) impact on a (basketball) roster of 12 players can be so great, compared to a football roster of 80.”

Self on NIL: “If Wayman Tisdale was playing right now and Billy Tubbs was coaching at OU, (Tisdale) would be making $3 million. When I was at Oklahoma State, I got probably as good a job as you could get in the summer time. You guys remember Fleming Foods in Oklahoma City? I got the graveyard shift. I made $11.05 an hour in 1982. I mean, I was rolling in it. … Eleven dollars and five cents an hour. Kids would scoff at that now.”

“I think NIL is actually good if it’s done the right way, but I don’t know what the right way is. Everybody’s got all of these (suggestions), but nobody has the answers. Let’s just call it like it is. If you go to a school and you’re not driving a brand-new car within the first month that you’re there, then someone’s not doing their job. … All of the kids can have agents now. Everybody can have an agent. … It’s out of control. It hasn’t been out of control (at Kansas). We’re actually quite a bit behind, I think. Hopefully, we’ll get caught up.”