TAMPA, Fla. — Kailyn Bearpaw’s RBI single with one out in the bottom of the seventh lifted No. 4 Tulsa to a 3-2 win over No. 5 Houston in the first game of the American Athletic Conference Softball Championship Thursday at USF Softball Stadium.

“One of the things we talked about is, ‘make big plays, don’t give up big plays,’ and we had two big plays in that seventh inning,” Tulsa head coach Crissy Strimple said. “We had (MacKenzie) Denson’s great baserunning and then Bearpaw driving the ball through the right side for the winning run. That was the difference in the game.”

Tulsa (24-27, 9-9 AAC) will advance to Friday’s semifinal game against the No. 1 seed, Wichita State at 11 a.m. on ESPN+.

Bearpaw entered the postseason with a team-leading 33 RBI and added two in Thursday’s win. She also drove in the first run with a sacrifice fly in the fifth. Her game-winning single brought in MacKenzie Denson from second. Denson led the inning with a single and took advantage of the Houston defense relaxing to put herself in scoring position. The Cougar pitcher briefly stepped out of the circle between pitches and Denson stole an unattended second base.

For most of the game, it was a battle between the opposing pitchers and defenses. Neither team scored until the fifth inning. Maura Moore (14-12) got the win against the Cougars, tossing a complete game while allowing just two runs on two hits. Houston’s first hit off the sophomore didn’t come until the first batter in the fourth frame.

The top four batters in the Tulsa lineup all got hits. Haley Morgan singled to lead the game. In the fifth, she was hit by a pitch and came around to score on Bearpaw’s sacrifice fly. Imani Edwards dropped down a perfect sacrifice bunt in the fifth to get Morgan to third. She also had a highlight play on defense, robbing Houston of a hit in the top of the third.

Rylee Keith came through in a big way for Tulsa in Thursday’s matchup. The Hurricane had fallen behind in the top of the sixth, and the senior catcher stepped up and doubled to lead off the bottom of the inning. Kennedy Cramer came on as pinch runner and scored the tying run after Abby Jones’ sacrifice bunt turned into a throwing error to tie the game at two and help set up Bearpaw’s heroics.

“I was proud of our team for not getting down,” Strimple said. “We came back and got a run right away. And then we had an opportunity in the seventh and we took advantage of it. It’s exactly what you want to see from your team. We preach, ‘fight and be tough,’ and that’s exactly what the players did.