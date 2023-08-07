Tulsa football picked up its seventh pledge in the 2024 class Monday.

Three-star wide receiver Joshua Smith announced his commitment to TU in a Twitter post, choosing the Golden Hurricane over Texas Tech, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, UTSA, UAB and others.

At 6-foot-4, 200 pounds, Smith is rated as the No. 534 overall prospect in his class by 247Sports. He becomes Tulsa’s highest rated commit since four-star prospect Chad President committed to TU in 2015.

Smith’s junior season at Crandall High School (Texas) brought 53 catches, 771 yards and eight touchdowns. as the Pirates posted 9-3 record and a Texas 5A-II Round 2 playoff appearance. In 2021, Smith had 23 catches, 388 yards and four touchdowns.