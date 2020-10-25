John Flanders: 'I didn’t know I caught it at first'

(Leading up to the game) we were harping on catching balls and stuff like that defensive-wise. Every day after practice, I would try to catch balls and get my hand work right for interception purposes.
We talked about making a statement. I know we were pretty disappointed with how we played against OSU (earlier in the season) and it was a big game for us. It was our first time going there, so it was a shock factor that we were going to Notre Dame.
At first we thought they were going to kick a field goal and try to win the game (on the last drive), but the reason they probably didn’t want to kick the field goal was because we blocked their extra point and scored on that.
(Trying to get the late stop) was nerve-wracking, but I know I had confidence in the way we prepared and the way I prepared.
It was amazing (to get the game-winning interception). When I did it, I didn’t know I caught it at first. After the fact, it was a rush of adrenaline.
Everyone was running on the field. We didn’t know their tradition. I feel bad now. Their band plays on the field after every game and plays their school song, but we did not know that. We were on the field celebrating and running through the band people.
Flanders played cornerback at TU in 2008-12. Today, he resides in his hometown of Midwest City, where he is married with three children.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!