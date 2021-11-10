Jeriah Horne shines in return as TU holds off Northwestern State

Less than a minute into his first game back at the Reynolds Center, Jeriah Horne hit a step-back 3-pointer for the University of Tulsa’s first basket of the season.

Horne, who spent three years with the Hurricane before transferring to Colorado and returning this year, propelled TU to an 82-75 win against Northwestern State on Wednesday night at the Reynolds Center.

“This is what I love to do,” Horne said. “I just thank coach (Frank) Haith for the opportunity to come back here and finish my journey of college basketball here.”

Scoring 28 points on 8-of-12 shooting, Horne showed off facets of his game that have improved since his first go-round. He hit four 3-pointers, made all eight free throws and had five rebounds and three assists.

“He’s a much better player than he was a couple of years ago, and he’s grown so much as a player and as a man,” Haith said. “He’s very mature, and I think he’s taken on that role as a leader.”

Against a team that played the previous night at Oklahoma, Horne scored 17 points in the first half, and the Hurricane led 45-39 at halftime. Midway through the second half, the advantage stretched to 11 on a 3-pointer from Keyshawn Embery-Simpson.