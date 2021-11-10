Jeriah Horne shines in return as TU holds off Northwestern State

Less than a minute into his first game back at the Reynolds Center, Jeriah Horne hit a step-back 3-pointer for the University of Tulsa’s first basket of the season.
Horne, who spent three years with the Hurricane before transferring to Colorado and returning this year, propelled TU to an 82-75 win against Northwestern State on Wednesday night at the Reynolds Center.
“This is what I love to do,” Horne said. “I just thank coach (Frank) Haith for the opportunity to come back here and finish my journey of college basketball here.”
Scoring 28 points on 8-of-12 shooting, Horne showed off facets of his game that have improved since his first go-round. He hit four 3-pointers, made all eight free throws and had five rebounds and three assists.
“He’s a much better player than he was a couple of years ago, and he’s grown so much as a player and as a man,” Haith said. “He’s very mature, and I think he’s taken on that role as a leader.”
Against a team that played the previous night at Oklahoma, Horne scored 17 points in the first half, and the Hurricane led 45-39 at halftime. Midway through the second half, the advantage stretched to 11 on a 3-pointer from Keyshawn Embery-Simpson.
From there, TU (1-0) went more than five minutes without scoring. The Demons chipped away at their deficit, relying on big man Kendal Coleman and guard Brian White during an 11-0 run.
With four minutes left, the Hurricane fell behind by two on a close-range shot by Coleman. Despite having a newcomer-laden team, there was no panic.
On the next possession, transfer guard Sam Griffin drained a 3-pointer. A significant 3-pointer from Embery-Simpson followed with two minutes to go after an offensive rebound from Darien Jackson, and Horne sealed the victory with four free throws in the final 20 seconds.
“I’m so proud of our guys,” Haith said. “We have some new guys and we made some big plays and we did winning things to help you win tight games already with a new squad, which was really encouraging.”
With Embery-Simpson not in the starting lineup because of a disciplinary situation, former Webster High School guard Anthony Pritchard started in his debut. He finished with two points and six assists.
“Pritchard, for a freshman, was outstanding,” Haith said. “I thought he gave us some really good minutes.”
TU, which has eight first-year players, struggled with normal first-game issues, like too many turnovers and slow defensive rotations. With home games Saturday and Monday, the team will soon have more opportunities to jell in the early going.
“It’s fun (playing with the newcomers),” Horne said. “We have a talented group of guys and the chance to work on our chemistry and build that, I’m embracing that.”