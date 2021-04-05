Jeriah Horne on rejoining TU: 'It's an awesome opportunity'

Among his best performances in a TU uniform were seven games with at least 20 points. Most memorably, he torched UConn for 27 points on Jan. 16, 2019, producing a quote from Huskies coach Dan Hurley that appeared to fuel Horne from there.

"Defensively, we did a horrible job on Horne," Hurley said. "To allow a guy who's a one-dimensional, catch-and-shoot player to have that many good looks — it spoke to how we weren't locked in."

The transfer portal is brimming with more than 1,000 players trying to find their next home. Horne is one of fewer than 10 in recent years who have opted to go back to a previous stop, essentially receiving a do-over as a result of the additional year of eligibility offered by the NCAA because of COVID-19.

"In my opinion, that's what this extra year is all about — giving back to athletes, coaches and schools those moments that were denied by COVID-19," Horne said.

Horne, whose career began at Nebraska, will likely slide back into a prominent role at TU. The Hurricane's only players who averaged in double figures this season were Brandon Rachal, who is pursuing professional opportunities, and Elijah Joiner, who transferred to Iona.

"We need to make another run at a conference title and a successful postseason," Horne said. "I believe coach (Frank) Haith and his staff can lead us there."

