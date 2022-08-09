Jenks grad Isaiah Epps gradually fitting in to TU receiving corps

He’s the “new guy” but he’s really a four-year veteran, and he’s a transfer student but he’s really just coming home.

For Isaiah Epps, a 2016 Jenks High School graduate, the process of assimilating into the University of Tulsa football team has been going well. A graduate transfer who played 43 games at Kentucky over four years, Epps is in the mix to become a key member of the Golden Hurricane receiving corps.

That much was evident on Monday, during the fifth day of TU “fall camp,” as Epps made several impressive catches during the pseudo-scrimmage portion of practice that pits the offense against the defense.

“The transition’s been smooth,” said Epps, who recorded 11 receptions for 171 yards and one touchdown last year at Kentucky. “Just coming over since transferring’s been cool. The team’s pretty established in the offense, everyone knows what they got going on, so it’s easy for me to pick up the playbook and just fall in line, and then just come out here and start making some plays.”

Epps has clearly already begun developing chemistry with starting quarterback Davis Brin and the rest of his teammates, a process he says is more about getting to know each other better than necessarily working extra in practice.

“Just hanging around, getting extra throws in on the field, but personally, I feel like a lot of the chemistry comes from off the field,” said Epps, who set the Jenks school record (since broken) with 1,209 receiving yards, on 59 receptions, along with 12 touchdowns, as a senior in 2016. “Hanging around those guys off the field, spending some time together and things like that, I think that’s what really brings the offense and the core group of guys together.”

Coach Philip Montgomery has been impressed with Epps and indicated he definitely will be a featured player in the TU offense. Montgomery believes that Epps transferring in time to participate in spring ball really helped him get a jumpstart on adapting.

“Isaiah, I think he’s a very talented receiver, got good lean, got good speed, got some awareness about who he is and what he does,” Montgomery said. “I think some of his technique stuff is really good. He’s just got to continue to learn. I think he’s made some really good progress from spring to this fall, and I think it’s starting to show up now in fall camp where he’s got an idea of what we’re trying to accomplish and getting a feel for that, and then schematically, being able to work his routes in what we do. I think that’s starting to show up.

“I think he’s going to be a really good addition, as we keep growing and learning, but he’s doing a nice job right now.”

And the fact that Epps is coming home to play his final season of eligibility is an added bonus.

“Being from Tulsa and actually getting the opportunity to come back and finish out my career at Tulsa is actually like somewhat of a dream come true,” said Epps, who was named a Tulsa World All-World Second-Team selection his senior year at Jenks. “Just to get to come back and give back to the hometown, and I get to be a little closer to the family and more importantly, just getting to represent the hometown of Tulsa.”

“The local part of it is just kind of the icing on the cake,” Montgomery added. “Obviously, we recruited him coming out of high school; glad he’s coming back home and going to be a part of our family here.”

Also noteworthy during the Hurricane’s fifth day of practice was the rise in intensity between offense and defense seemed to jump up quite a bit in their second day in pads hitting each other, as there were two scuffles between players after back-to-back plays.

“Yeah, we got to control our emotions, so everyday we’re going to get better at it,” Montgomery said. “We got to be disciplined in who we are and what we do; we can’t cost ourselves, cost our team, so fall camp is one of those deals and that’s how we learn and grow from it.”