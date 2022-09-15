Jacksonville State at Tulsa: Top storyline, key matchup, player to watch in the Hurricane's Week 3 matchup

Jacksonville State at Tulsa

6 p.m. Saturday, Chapman Stadium

Need-to-know info

TV: ESPN +

Radio: KXBL 99.5

Records: Jacksonville State 3-0, Tulsa 1-1

Last Meeting: First matchup between the schools

All-time series: 0-0

Weather forecast from Kirsten Lang, Tulsa World meteorologist: It will be a warm and windy start to the game with mostly clear skies. Temperatures will be in the low 90s with a south wind at 5-15 mph and gusts to 20 mph. By the end of the game the temperatures will have dropped into the mid-80s and the winds will have died down as well. Clear skies will remain for the entirety of the game.

FOUR DOWNS

1. TOP STORYLINE

How will Tulsa react as favorite?

Despite being an FCS (Football Championship Series) school, Jacksonville State should not be overlooked, as it has piled up three victories already, all by margins of at least 18 points. The Gamecocks have averaged 37 points and 456 yards per contest and rank sixth in in the FCS with an average of 277 rushing yards per game. They have also scored nine touchdowns on 12 trips into the red zone.

Those numbers are impressive, but the Gamecocks are still an FCS school for one more season, playing in the ASUN (formerly Atlantic Sun) Conference, before moving up to the FBS and Conference USA next year. TU should beat them, but the Golden Hurricane has had a habit in recent years of playing down (or up) to its opponent's level, so nothing should be taken for granted.

2. KEY MATCHUP

TU defense vs. Jacksonville State running game

Jacksonville State boasts a potent ground attack, rushing for 388 yards in its last game, a 34-3 win over Murray State, in which sophomore running back Anwar Lewis gained a career-high 184 yards and three touchdowns on 17 carries. On the season, Lewis has 300 yards on 35 rushes, for an average of 8.6 yards per carry. Lewis is also tied for the team lead with eight receptions, totaling 79 yards.

The Gamecocks’ second RB option, Matt LaRoche, has 208 yards on 32 carries, along with one touchdown. And quarterback Zion Webb is a dual threat, rushing for 127 yards and six TDs on the season so far. So stopping, or at least limiting, the damage that Jacksonville State causes on the ground will be crucial to the Hurricane’s success.

3. PLAYER TO WATCH

TU QB Davis Brin

After two games, he is leading the nation in passing (391 yard per game), so all eyes will be on Brin to see what he can do against a supposedly lesser opponent. If Jacksonville State goes all out to defend the pass, will Brin try to force passes like he might have last season or will he stay patient and help guide the running game to success?

Brin has seven touchdowns and just one interception on the season. His ability to remain poised in the pocket and deliver clutch throws under difficult circumstances has been crucial to the Tulsa offense so far, along with the play of the outstanding receiving corps.

4. WHO WINS AND WHY

From columnist Guerin Emig: Jacksonville State is an interesting story, having started 3-0 under new coach Rich Rodriguez. Tulsa is a step up in class from the Gamecocks' first three opponents — Stephen F. Austin, Davidson and Murray State. Too big a step in this case.

TU 33, Jax State 19