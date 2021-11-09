'It's like he never left': Jeriah Horne brings experience, maturity in return to Tulsa

When the season tips off Wednesday night against Northwestern State, Horne will be back at home in the Reynolds Center where he has spent countless hours practicing and playing. In his second stint at TU, he has taken on a new attitude and no longer feels weighed down by expectations.

“It’s no pressure, no stress,” Horne said. “It’s about enjoying it and playing to the best of my ability, to the best of our ability and being OK with the results knowing that you left it all out there.”

Horne, a 23-year-old who started playing basketball at age 3, doesn’t regret transferring to Colorado because he was able to mature more there.

“I feel like it helped me a lot,” he said. “I feel like I grew as a leader personally, knowing how to reach people, how to communicate and how to bring a team together for one common goal. That’s something that can be very hard at times.”

While Horne was in Colorado, his teammates were on the same track here. He has extensive and valuable experience, having spent six seasons at three schools.

“Jeriah brings a lot of things back to Tulsa,” Haith said. “But the one thing that I’m seeing and I’m excited about is his leadership, his locker-room ability, being a voice when we’re not there (as coaches).”