'It's like he never left': Jeriah Horne brings experience, maturity in return to Tulsa

Jeriah Horne’s story has a bit of a Bon Jovi vibe.
In pursuit of a better situation, Horne left the familiarity of the University of Tulsa only to return a year later for a final season of college basketball.
“Having him back, it’s like he never left,” teammate Darien Jackson said.
Horne, a 6-foot-7 forward, spent three years at TU the first time around after transferring from Nebraska. He evolved into a dynamic weapon and was a significant piece of the Hurricane team that won a share of the American Athletic Conference championship in 2020.
After the season, Horne opted to transfer to Colorado, where he continued his development. He was the second-leading scorer with 10.8 points per game and led the team with 5.8 rebounds per game.
“He fulfilled his obligations, graduated from Tulsa and (players) have the ability to do what he decided to do,” TU coach Frank Haith said. “I was obviously disappointed. I would have loved to see Jeriah stay, but I understood it. There were no hard feelings.”
The relationship between coach and player was maintained to the extent that both sides were open to Horne’s return to the Hurricane, a benefit of the additional season of eligibility extended as a result of COVID-19.
“He could have stayed at Colorado … but he wanted to come back and finish his career here,” Haith said. “I think it just tells you about our culture and what we have here. Jeriah is an awesome young man, and I think he’s going to have to have a special season.”
When the season tips off Wednesday night against Northwestern State, Horne will be back at home in the Reynolds Center where he has spent countless hours practicing and playing. In his second stint at TU, he has taken on a new attitude and no longer feels weighed down by expectations.
“It’s no pressure, no stress,” Horne said. “It’s about enjoying it and playing to the best of my ability, to the best of our ability and being OK with the results knowing that you left it all out there.”
Horne, a 23-year-old who started playing basketball at age 3, doesn’t regret transferring to Colorado because he was able to mature more there.
“I feel like it helped me a lot,” he said. “I feel like I grew as a leader personally, knowing how to reach people, how to communicate and how to bring a team together for one common goal. That’s something that can be very hard at times.”
While Horne was in Colorado, his teammates were on the same track here. He has extensive and valuable experience, having spent six seasons at three schools.
“Jeriah brings a lot of things back to Tulsa,” Haith said. “But the one thing that I’m seeing and I’m excited about is his leadership, his locker-room ability, being a voice when we’re not there (as coaches).”
Many of the faces have changed from when Horne was on the team previously. The mainstay has been Jackson, Horne’s roommate then and now, and veteran guards Curtis Haywood II and Keyshawn Embery-Simpson have become Hurricane leaders since transferring two years ago.
“I’m just excited to really get back on the court with these guys,” Horne said, “and with the new guys who have a passion and have a drive that I haven’t seen too many young players have. It’s extremely encouraging and insightful of the potential of the season that we can have.”