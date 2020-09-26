Interim athletic director Rick Dickson on challenging time at TU: 'We'll get through this'

His background makes him uniquely suited to lead the Hurricane again. The university’s financial problems were well-documented before the pandemic, prompting substantial voluntary pay cuts for former athletic director Derrick Gragg, football coach Philip Montgomery and men’s basketball coach Frank Haith.

When COVID-19 hit, the situation worsened. Most of TU’s staffers were furloughed for two weeks in the spring, and the university laid off 47 people last month to save $2.4 million per year.

Dickson has been aware of the money issues in the athletic department, having advised TU this past summer on a budget for the upcoming fiscal year. Since retiring from Tulane four years ago, he has run a consulting firm that assists colleges with various projects and campaigns.

Gragg informed Dickson of his decision to leave TU for a senior vice president position with the NCAA – and of his suggestion to bring Dickson in on a temporary basis to steady the ship.

“I was kind of startled,” Dickson said. “I said, ‘Dude, I thought you liked me.’ ... I wasn’t originally very receptive, not for any reasons in Tulsa but just my own and the life that we were living (in New Orleans).”

When others in positions of influence began to lobby in his favor, Dickson began to reconsider.