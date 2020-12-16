In his sixth season, Philip Montgomery has TU within a win of a conference championship

“I saw our team continuing to take steps to get better,” he said. “Our team continued to work, continued to improve. We were really close in a lot of games over the last couple of years and this year, those young guys are starting to grow up. They’ve found a way to make plays in big moments and that has been the difference for us.”

Particularly in conference play, opposing coaches were always aware of the Hurricane’s potential. Eleven losses in that three-year span were by single digits, showing only a few plays here and there were the difference between victory and defeat.

“I thought it was a really good football team when they came in here (last year) and when they left out of here I knew it was a really good football team,” Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell said. “You’ve seen it continue to grow and I think that’s where you really kind of build who you are.”

Montgomery, who is nearing the conclusion of his sixth season and is under contract with TU until January 2022, also benefited from continuity with his players and his coaches. Their buy-in allowed the program to develop to where it is now.