In his sixth season, Philip Montgomery has TU within a win of a conference championship

Six years ago this week, Philip Montgomery was introduced as the University of Tulsa’s football coach.
“We’ll be determined and focused on the task at hand,” Montgomery promised then, “and that’s to put a lot of points on the board, win a lot of football games and bring conference championships back to this university.”
The road to a conference championship has been filled with plenty of twists and turns, but Montgomery has his team a win from accomplishing that, going from seemingly on the hot seat to a national coach of the year candidate in the span of a dramatic year.
The Hurricane, weathering a wave of schedule disruptions and repeatedly overcoming significant deficits, has prevailed in six games in a row ahead of Saturday’s game at undefeated Cincinnati for the American Athletic Conference title.
“Obviously, we are extremely excited to be in the championship game,” Montgomery said. “We have worked extremely hard. Our players have done an outstanding job. This group has been resilient all the way through the season, whether that’s in-game or (with) our schedule.”
When TU was going 9-27 the previous three seasons, many fans became frustrated and called for Montgomery’s removal. They couldn’t see what Montgomery saw — that his team wasn’t that far off from where it could be.
“I saw our team continuing to take steps to get better,” he said. “Our team continued to work, continued to improve. We were really close in a lot of games over the last couple of years and this year, those young guys are starting to grow up. They’ve found a way to make plays in big moments and that has been the difference for us.”
Particularly in conference play, opposing coaches were always aware of the Hurricane’s potential. Eleven losses in that three-year span were by single digits, showing only a few plays here and there were the difference between victory and defeat.
“I thought it was a really good football team when they came in here (last year) and when they left out of here I knew it was a really good football team,” Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell said. “You’ve seen it continue to grow and I think that’s where you really kind of build who you are.”
Montgomery, who is nearing the conclusion of his sixth season and is under contract with TU until January 2022, also benefited from continuity with his players and his coaches. Their buy-in allowed the program to develop to where it is now.
“I give all the credit to our players,” Montgomery said. “They’re the ones who have stayed true, stayed strong, stayed loyal, continued to work and understand there’s a larger picture out here that we have to believe in. Our coaches, from top to bottom, have done a tremendous job. They’ve also stayed in there and believed a little bit.”
Despite the losses, very few players opted to transfer. Instead, they stuck it out and have been crucial parts of this year’s success.
“This has been a dream come true,” offensive lineman Chris Paul said. “I believe it’s a testament to the hard work that this team has put in and the overall perseverance, just keeping on keeping on.”
