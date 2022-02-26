In five-point loss, TU men fail to close again

Tulsa's men's basketball team lost at East Carolina 64-59 Saturday, setting a TU program-low 10 road losses since the Golden Hurricane joined the American Athletic Conference in 2014.

After leading by as many as eight during the first half, the Hurricane surrendered their last lead with 8:11 left in the second half.

ECU (15-13, 6-10) took its highest lead at 60-53 with 2:07 remaining, from which the Hurricane (9-18, 3-13) were not successful in attempts to come back, despite a late 6-2 run by Darien Jackson. Jackson led the Hurricane with 17 points and hit 3-of-4 3-point attempts.

With ECU leading 62-59 during the final two seconds of regulation, a desperation foul by Sterling Gaston-Chapman led to a skirmish from which the officiating crew dealt flagrant-two fouls to Jackson, ECU's JJ Miles and ECU's Brandon Suggs.

It was TU's 14th loss decided by 10-or-fewer points. ECU defeated the Hurricane 73-71 Feb. 8 in Tulsa.

The Golden Hurricane closes the regular season with a two-game home stretch, first Wednesday against Wichita State, then next Sunday against Central Florida.

