 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In five-point loss, TU men fail to close again
0 Comments
Men: East Carolina 64, Tulsa 59

In five-point loss, TU men fail to close again

  • Updated
  • 0

Tulsa's men's basketball team lost at East Carolina 64-59 Saturday, setting a TU program-low 10 road losses since the Golden Hurricane joined the American Athletic Conference in 2014.

After leading by as many as eight during the first half, the Hurricane surrendered their last lead with 8:11 left in the second half.

ECU (15-13, 6-10) took its highest lead at 60-53 with 2:07 remaining, from which the Hurricane (9-18, 3-13) were not successful in attempts to come back, despite a late 6-2 run by Darien Jackson. Jackson led the Hurricane with 17 points and hit 3-of-4 3-point attempts.

With ECU leading 62-59 during the final two seconds of regulation, a desperation foul by Sterling Gaston-Chapman led to a skirmish from which the officiating crew dealt flagrant-two fouls to Jackson, ECU's JJ Miles and ECU's Brandon Suggs.

It was TU's 14th loss decided by 10-or-fewer points. ECU defeated the Hurricane 73-71 Feb. 8 in Tulsa.

The Golden Hurricane closes the regular season with a two-game home stretch, first Wednesday against Wichita State, then next Sunday against Central Florida.

EAST CAROLINA 64, TULSA 59 

TULSA (9-18): Horne 3-8 7-7 14, Idowu 4-9 0-2 8, Griffin 3-11 1-2 9, D.Jackson 6-8 2-3 17, Pritchard 0-0 0-0 0, Haywood 2-2 2-2 8, Draine 1-4 0-0 3, Konstantynovskyi 0-1 0-0 0, Dalger 0-0 0-0 0, Gaston-Chapman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-43 12-16 59.

EAST CAROLINA (15-13): V.Jackson 5-12 0-1 12, Debaut 1-3 1-2 3, Miles 3-7 0-0 8, Newton 8-14 7-8 27, Robinson-White 1-11 0-0 3, Suggs 2-7 0-0 5, Frink 1-1 2-3 4, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Reyes 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 21-55 12-16 64.

Halftime: Tulsa 36-34. 3-Point Goals_Tulsa 9-19 (D.Jackson 3-4, Haywood 2-2, Griffin 2-7, Horne 1-2, Draine 1-4), ECU 10-22 (Newton 4-5, V.Jackson 2-4, Miles 2-5, Suggs 1-1, Robinson-White 1-7). Fouled Out_Miles. Rebounds_Tulsa 31 (Idowu 9), ECU 24 (Debaut 7). Assists_Tulsa 12 (Haywood 5), ECU 15 (Newton 5). Total Fouls_Tulsa 17, ECU 18. A: 3,569 (8,000).

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

TU Sports Extra: Spring practice starts in less than a week.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Writer

I cover sports at the University of Tulsa and Oral Roberts University. I previously freelanced for the Edmond Sun, the Daily Ardmoreite and others. I graduated from the University of Central Oklahoma in 2021 via Tishomingo High School in 2017.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert