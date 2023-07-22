Basketball is such an integral facet of Cobe Williams’ life, it’s tethered to his name.

His mother, Iris, named him after NBA Hall-of-Famer Kobe Bryant – altering the first letter of his name, from a “K” to a “C.”

His Instagram handle, “c.dollaa” is a nod to seven-time NBA All-Star, Damian Lillard. Ironically, his favorite basketball player is Russell Westbrook, which set up a rather unsettling chapter for Williams in Round 1 of the 2019 NBA Playoffs.

Cobe vividly remembers the moment Lillard nailed his renowned step-back three-point buzzer-beating dagger at the Moda Center. Ballgame. The Trailblazers took the series, 4-1 with a 118-115 victory, eliminating Westbrook and the Thunder.

“That shot, that moment was so cold but I was a bit perplexed,” Cobe told the Tulsa World. “Man, I really didn’t know what to think then.”

“The whole (Thunder) core was shipped off after that. (Lillard) singlehandedly tore it apart. That’s what’s so hard about it. I really wanted Westbrook to win, but that was such (a cool sight).”

In addition to the entertainment basketball has provided, it has also served as Cobe’s escape from hardships, occasional anxiety and the many other troubling facets of life. Now, after spending four seasons at Louisiana Tech, Cobe enters his final year of college basketball at Tulsa.

“I don’t know how long I have left (to play),” Cobe said. “I’m just enjoying every moment of it right now.”

And through it all, a gritty workhorse has been molded — one who backs down at practically nothing and simply, “just keeps shooting.”

“He’s always gotta be doing something,” said his older sister Christian. “(Cobe) always has had a desire to do something, whatever that may be. Usually, that pertains to something good, which fits his nature perfectly.

“He has a great heart and always wants to do good in everything he does. That’s why he’s in such a good spot in his basketball career.”

Just keep shootingAt an early age, Cobe often envisioned himself as a professional football player.

He’d often shadow highlight-reel moves he saw on T.V. from former Dallas Cowboys running back DeMarco Murray.

But eventually, Cobe grew distasteful toward the immense level of physicality required in football.

“I just didn’t like being hit that hard,” Cobe said.

So, he quit football and immersed himself in basketball. Around his fourth-grade year, he gave it his full attention. The majority of his spare time outside of school was spent in a gymnasium or a nearby blacktop, playing pickup basketball with random bystanders.

Growing up, Cobe and his siblings never lived in the same location for an extensive period of time. In the midst of recurring eviction notices and various noises echoing through the South Dallas night, Cobe didn’t once alter his plans, as uneased or anxious he grew at times.

One day, Cobe came across a phase written on Instagram, that still resonates with him today.

“Just keep shooting.”

And he did just that. Every workout, he’d add one extra lift to his regimen, or one additional shot to his routine.

From that moment on, success followed on the court.

Inked out

In addition to basketball, tattoos have been equally of use for Cobe to express and accurately portray himself.

His interest in bodily art began as an adolescent and grew over time. When he had an opportunity, he’d ask his mother and siblings about their various tattoos. Most of them held some sort of significance.

“You never want to get a tattoo that means nothing to you,” Christian told him. “After all, it’s on your body for the rest of your life.”

His first tattoo came in June 2019, as a senior at Kimball High School (Dallas). Depicted was an image of God’s hands cupped, as a ray of light beamed around them with a basketball hovering above.

“It captures two of the most important things in my life,” Cobe said. “God and basketball.”

Shortly after, he had his favorite Bible verse, Philippians 4:13, tattooed across his upper chest. Gradually, the amount of ink attached to his body grew. Now, he’s fully inked, from his shoulder down.

Cobe has since designated his right leg for a section consisting of his favorite horror movies, or rather the faces of the movie’s respective antagonists. It consists of Michael Meyers (Halloween), Jigsaw (Saw), Jason Vorhees (Friday the 13th) and a bevy of others.

“I’m a pretty big horror movie fan myself,” Cobe said.

Recently, he had a tattoo of the Joker’s smile imprinted on his leg. And while Batman obviously isn’t a horror movie, the villain’s persona fits the unstable mold of the others.

When he returns home to Dallas, he’ll message his group of tattoo artists, toying with the idea of potentially adding another to his arsenal.

“It’s pretty cool how he uses all that (tattoo art) to express himself,” said Tulsa shooting guard Keaston Willis. “Cobe, he’s my guy. He (is) different, but that’s my guy right there. Ice Cobe.

“He’s one of those guys who you genuinely want to be around, both on and off the basketball court.”

The breakthrough

Trailing 68-58 to Western Kentucky with 3:01 remaining in the game, Louisiana Tech coach Eric Konkol glanced across the court in Cobe’s direction.

Then-senior guard Amorie Archibald had converted an and-one play to trim Tech’s deficit to 10 points. Even then, a win felt far-fetched.

However, a Cobe Williams takeover captured the spotlight at Thomas Assembly Center.

The Bulldogs transitioned into their hurry-up offense. Time winded down, but Cobe didn’t falter.

“He was so calm and collected it was unreal,” Willis said. “Like, being on the court with him at the time, it felt unreal. I was like, ‘This is something you see in videogames.’”

Two clutch three-point shots, one game-tying, and numerous stout defensive plays and offensive assists propelled the Bulldogs to a 74-73 win over WKU.

“He just took over,” Konkol said. “It was like watching a natural phenomenon on a basketball court.”

And on that day, Jan. 1, 2022, the Cobe was thrown into the college basketball limelight.

He finished his junior year, averaging 11.4 points per game.

Konkol departed Louisiana Tech for the Tulsa head coaching vacancy ahead of the 2022-23 season. With the change in offensive philosophy, Cobe emerged as one of college basketball’s best.

He pieced together an 18.8 PPG average and shot 45.6% from the floor. He became a hot commodity when he entered his name into the transfer portal following his senior year.

Cobe scored interest from Oklahoma State, Arkansas, LSU and others, but one particular school felt right: Tulsa.

“I didn’t even have to give him a pitch really,” Konkol said with a laugh. “He just said, ‘Coach, I’m ready.’ And I just said, ‘Alright.’”

Hopeful to propel the Golden Hurricane past a program-worst 5-25 campaign from the 2022-23 season, Cobe embraces the go-to role. It gives him a greater opportunity to achieve his lifelong dream of making an NBA roster.

And regardless of what transpires in the upcoming season, Christian can’t help but reminisce on the maturation Cobe has undergone since his days at Kimball High School.

“I feel like he thinks he needs to make the NBA to make us, his family, happy,” Christian said. “But that ain’t the case, not at all. I’m so proud of where he’s come from, I can’t even put it into words. And I know he’s gonna do big things (at Tulsa) this year.”

