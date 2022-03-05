'I get it': Frank Haith says he understands TU fans' frustrations with program's standing

To University of Tulsa basketball fans disgruntled with the program's struggling men’s team, its record 14 conference losses or all-time-low attendance in the Donald W. Reynolds Center, coach Frank Haith said this week, “I get it.”

“I mean, I’m a big boy. I know we haven’t produced up to what our standards have been, and I’m just as disappointed as you are,” Haith said Monday during an interview with the Tulsa World. “I’m not going to make excuses. … You can’t endure a year like this and expect people to be happy about it.”

TU (9-19, 3-14 American Athletic Conference) hosts its regular-season closer against Central Florida at 1 p.m. Sunday.

With one regular-season game left on its schedule, the Hurricane has lost 11 conference games by 10 or fewer points.

Then-No. 11 Houston, a favorite to win the AAC, beat the Golden Hurricane by two on Jan. 15. On Dec. 29, the Hurricane lost by five against Southern Methodist, second in conference standings. And in two tries against Memphis, standing third in conference, TU lost by three and two points. In non-conference play, TU lost to Boise State by five on the road. The Broncos clinched the Mountain West regular-season title this week and were one spot out of this week’s Associated Press top 25 poll.

"I know, in the past, we were so good in late games," Haith said. "The year we won the league (in 2020), we won a lot of close games."

During its 2019-20 conference championship season, TU won six of eight conference games decided by 10 or fewer points. Haith was named the conference coach of the year.

Haith, whose 136 wins at TU are third all-time and five games short of Doug Wojcik's school record of 140, owned responsibility for developmental failures within the program this season; he said he did a better job of handling such problems in past seasons.

“I pride myself on being able … to pull things out of guys, and maybe I haven’t been able to pull what I need to pull out of this group as well as I could,” Haith said. “I think sometimes I look out there (at opposing teams), and there’s guys that can do some things our guys can’t do, and so we find ourselves trying to hide and manufacture because we’re not as talented as some teams."

No conference team has been poorer in limiting opposing shooting percentage than TU; competitors have shot 44% from the field and 37% from 3 against TU, both at the bottom of league statistics. In defensive rebounds and rebounding margin, the Hurricane is next-to-last and last, respectively, in the conference.

“Some of our teams in the past, that’s how we’ve won games, ‘cause we’re just tougher than the other team. We didn’t win pretty. We defended," Haith said. "That’s something that’s been really disappointing to me. I haven’t gotten this team to defend like some of our teams in the past."

Haith cited a lack of trust between teammates and staff due to COVID-related recruiting restrictions that forced TU to connect with its past two signing classes mostly virtually.

"We've still found a way to be in every game, but in those close games, the trust that you have to have ... trust of the coaching staff, trust of your teammates when you're out there, we didn't have that," Haith said.

In total minutes played this season, seven of Haith's top 11 did not play at TU in 2020-21, including its top two scorers, Sam Griffin and Jeriah Horne. Another newcomer, freshman point guard Anthony Pritchard, leads the Hurricane in assists but will not be available to close the season after injuring his foot against East Carolina.

“We don’t really know our guys like we’ve recruited in the past,” Haith said. He said the staff has struggled with getting to know players "because we couldn’t go out and recruit this group of guys.”

While Haith has struggled to identify with a surplus of newcomers, fans have struggled to identify with the program.

The Hurricane's official average for attendance this season is 2,866 per game. Excluding its 2020-21 season in which attendance was limited by COVID, TU's previous low in the Reynolds Center, built in 1998, was 4,043 per game in 2019-20. During a five-season stretch from 1998 to 2003, the Reynolds Center never welcomed fewer than 7,700 fans per game in a season.

After a Wednesday night loss to rival Wichita State, one of those fans was escorted by security from his seat near TU’s bench after shouting to Haith, implying a firing soon, “one more game, Frank."

Regarding discussions of his future at TU, Haith said he has not received an indication from the university that his contract, which was extended last March, will be terminated after the season. The details of his extension were not disclosed by the university.

"I take every day by day. I don't look into the future that way, and I think that's the way I've done my career," Haith said. "(If) the lord willing would want me at the university, I'm all about whatever happens, happens."

After Sunday's game, the Hurricane will play in the AAC Tournament, scheduled for March 10-13 at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

"I would love for us to win that tournament, obviously," Haith said, "but I want us to play our butts off and give ourselves a chance ... I want us playing our best basketball."

