Hurricane comes up just short in upset bid against No. 11 Houston

After not making the tying layup in the final second of Saturday night’s game, University of Tulsa freshman guard Anthony Pritchard immediately returned to the Reynolds Center court to work on the exact shot that was off the mark.
Against No. 11 Houston, the Hurricane came up short 66-64 Saturday night at the Reynolds Center for its fourth loss in a row. All four defeats in the current skid have come by five points or fewer in American Athletic Conference play.
“That’s a tough one,” Tulsa coach Frank Haith said. “Just really disappointing … but I’m proud of how hard my kids fought. I thought they gave it everything they had in this basketball game against a team that is one of the better teams in the country.”
Houston (15-2, 4-0) scored the last nine points of the first half including a wild 3-pointer from Taze Moore at the buzzer after a turnover by the Hurricane. Before the run to make it a 17-point game, the teams had to be separated by their head coaches after a hard foul, resulting in two technicals on the Cougars and one on TU.
To open the second half, the Hurricane (6-9, 0-4) was the aggressor. Jeriah Horne hit back-to-back 3-pointers and Darien Jackson capped the 8-0 run with a reverse layup to pull TU within 41-33 by the first media timeout.
Minutes later, the deficit got down to four on a spin move and hook shot from Rey Idowu and three on another 3 from Horne. In the first eight minutes of the second half, TU scored 23 points after scoring 21 in the entire first half.
Down one with possession midway through the second half, the Hurricane couldn’t close the gap. Houston went up five with eight minutes left on a 3-pointer from Kyler Edwards, who beat the shot clock as part of a career-high 29-point outing.
Amid a 10-0 run from the Cougars, their bench roared in response to a forced turnover on the other end. TU didn’t score for more than four minutes, until Horne hit another 3 with four minutes to play as part of a 24-point performance.
Sam Griffin, who had been held scoreless, hit three 3s in a row to get the Hurricane within two with a minute left. After two Houston misses, TU had possession with 6.6 seconds left.
Pritchard ran the length of the floor but didn’t connect on the layup attempt that came before time expired. With four-tenths of a second put back on the clock, Griffin missed a long shot at the final buzzer.
NO. 11 HOUSTON 66, TU 64
HOUSTON (15-2, 4-0): Moore 2-7 2-2 7, White 3-11 0-0 7, Carlton 4-8 0-1 8, Edwards 10-21 2-3 29, Shead 0-1 0-0 0, Walker 1-5 0-0 2, Roberts 1-2 1-2 3, Chaney 2-3 6-6 10. Totals 23-58 11-14 66.
TULSA (6-9, 0-4): Horne 9-21 1-2 24, Konstantynovskyi 1-1 1-2 3, Draine 2-5 0-0 5, Jackson 2-5 2-2 6, Pritchard 3-7 0-0 6, Idowu 3-5 2-2 8, Griffin 3-9 1-2 10, Haywood 0-1 0-0 0, Dalger 1-5 0-0 2, Gaston-Chapman 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-60 7-10 64.
Halftime: Houston 38-21. 3-Point Goals: Houston 9-28 (Edwards 7-15, Moore 1-4, White 1-5, Walker 0-4), Tulsa 9-24 (Horne 5-12, Griffin 3-6, Draine 1-3, Dalger 0-1, Gaston-Chapman 0-1, Jackson 0-1). Rebounds: Houston 36 (Moore 11), Tulsa 27 (Horne 6). Assists: Houston 11 (Edwards 3), Tulsa 13 (Jackson 4). Total Fouls: Houston 14, Tulsa 17. A: 3,349 (8,355).