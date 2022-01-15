Hurricane comes up just short in upset bid against No. 11 Houston

After not making the tying layup in the final second of Saturday night’s game, University of Tulsa freshman guard Anthony Pritchard immediately returned to the Reynolds Center court to work on the exact shot that was off the mark.

Against No. 11 Houston, the Hurricane came up short 66-64 Saturday night at the Reynolds Center for its fourth loss in a row. All four defeats in the current skid have come by five points or fewer in American Athletic Conference play.

“That’s a tough one,” Tulsa coach Frank Haith said. “Just really disappointing … but I’m proud of how hard my kids fought. I thought they gave it everything they had in this basketball game against a team that is one of the better teams in the country.”

Houston (15-2, 4-0) scored the last nine points of the first half including a wild 3-pointer from Taze Moore at the buzzer after a turnover by the Hurricane. Before the run to make it a 17-point game, the teams had to be separated by their head coaches after a hard foul, resulting in two technicals on the Cougars and one on TU.