Huge challenge for TU men as No. 3 Houston visits Tulsa in first conference matchup

The University of Tulsa men begin play in the American Athletic Conference Wednesday night with a huge challenge, as No. 3 Houston visits the Reynolds Center.

Tulsa (4-7) is coming off a 76-64 loss at Loyola Marymount on Dec. 21 after winning two in a row at home. Four TU players scored in double-digits, led by Sam Griffin’s 13, while Anthony Pritchard had 12 points and five assists, Bryant Selebangue contributed 10 points and seven rebounds and Brandon Betson scored 10 points off the bench.

After a couple of days off for Christmas, the players returned to practice Monday.

“I think the guys’ spirits have been terrific,” said TU coach Eric Konkol on Tuesday. “We came back on Christmas Day, a lot of travel for many of them that morning and some delays, but we got right into a workout and have had two days of preparation. We talked to our team that non-conference play is over and for everyone, it’s 0-0 going into league play. Our guys’ sprit has been exactly the way we want it to be, we just need to keep getting better and better from an execution standpoint.”

Houston (12-1), which earlier in the season was ranked No. 1, has won three in a row since its only loss, to No. 8 Alabama. One of those victories was a signature 69-61 triumph over then-No. 2 Virginia on Dec. 17.

The foundation of Houston’s game is its defense, allowing an average of just 49.8 points per game, the best in the nation.

The Cougars have just one scorer averaging double-digits, Marcus Sasser at 16.0 points, but three others chip in 8.9 points or more. Jarace Walker averages 9.5 points and 6.2 rebounds per game, Tramon Mark averages 9.1 points and 3.9 rebounds, J’Wan Roberts has 8.9 points and 7.2 rebounds per night, and Jamal Shead gets 7.7 points, 5.8 assists (good for 16th in the nation) and 3.2 rebounds per game.

Purdue may be No. 1 right now, with former AAC member UConn at No. 2, but Houston, which reached the Elite Eight in the NCAA Tournament last season, is clearly among the top group of teams.

“We’re excited about American Athletic Conference play and games like this in our league is why you come to the University of Tulsa,” Konkol said of facing Houston. “Of course, we have the No. 3 team in the country and No. 1 in Ken Pom to start off the AAC and they do it with very stingy defense, great rebounding and some offensive play where they’re attacking.

“First, we have to take care of the basketball, we have to guard, and we have to be able to rebound. Houston pressures you on all those things. One, they try to make it difficult to catch and dribble, and then on their offensive end, it just beings when the shot goes up and everybody knows it, everybody prepares for it, but the challenge will be doing it for 40 minutes.”

Storylines

Rebounding again: Tulsa continues to have issues with rebounding, again losing the battle of the boards 43-30 in its last game against Loyola Marymount, surrendering 16 offensive rebounds in the process. TU has outrebounded its opponents just twice this season. Overall, TU has a minus-6.0 rebounding margin.

Houston enters conference play averaging 40.2 rebounds per game (ranking 28th in the nation), which includes 13.6 offensive boards per contest (which is 16th nationally). The Cougars allow 31.5 boards per contest for a plus-8.8 rebounding margin, good for 14th in the nation.

Keep it close early: In each of Tulsa’s last five games, they have been within six points of its opponent at halftime, three times leading and twice trailing, and they have emerged with a 2-3 record in those games. After letting games that were close in the second half slip away in games against ORU and Detroit Mercy, Tulsa won tight games against Central Michigan and Mississippi Valley State at home before falling on the road at Loyola Marymount.

Against a seemingly superior team such as Houston, the goal for the Golden Hurricane has to be to keep it close early, long enough to be in position to pull out a tight game in the second half.

Pritchard on a roll: Sophomore guard Pritchard, a local product from Webster High School, has enjoyed two of his best performances in the last two games. In the 66-51 win over Mississippi Valley State on Dec. 16, he matched a career-high with 13 points, while also recording four assists and three rebounds. Then in the loss to Loyola Marymount, he had 12 points, five assists and three rebounds.

The 6-foot-2, 184-pound Pritchard, always strong on the defensive end, has increased his physical play, and that has led to more offense.

“It’s something that we’ve worked on, even through the summer,” Konkol said last week, “and we’ve used the example of Jalen Brunson (the former Villanova player now with the New York Knicks) – the way he plays, how he played in college, how he plays in the NBA, just using a very physical body, and AP has got a physicality about him, and then using his body to angle and try to take the ball to the basket, because we’re searching for ways to score the basket around the goal.”

By the Numbers

11: number of free throws Tulsa made in the last game, their third-most of the season, on 16 attempts, their fifth-most of the year

38.9: percentage of 3-pointers TU made against Loyola Marymount (7-for-18), their highest percentage since the fourth game of the season

33.6: rebounds per game for Tulsa this season, ranking 284th in the nation out of 362 Division I basketball schools

24.4: average margin of victory for Houston this season, which ranks fourth in the nation. The Cougars average 74.2 points per game, while allowing just 49.8, which is the best in the nation

38: points, the margin of victory that Houston defeated Oral Roberts (83-45) back on Nov. 14; ORU then beat Tulsa 77-66 on Dec. 13