Daniel Allen Tulsa World Sports Writer Follow Daniel Allen Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

To best illustrate what Kevin Wilson could accomplish as the University of Tulsa football coach, just look at the careers of Sooner legends Jason White, Ryan Broyles and Trent Williams.

As the offensive coordinator at OU, Wilson created a scheme rooted in a mobile quarterback. So how did he transform White and his defunct knees into a Heisman Trophy winner who left OU as the passing leader in touchdowns and yards?

How did an undersized receiver in Broyles in Wilson’s offense leave OU as the all-time FBS career reception leader?

And how did Williams go from giving up two sacks in a game to one of the best offensive linemen in OU history and a stellar NFL career?

Former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer said this about Wilson in an interview with the Tulsa World: “He’s one of the greatest football minds I’ve met."

Now likely starter Braylon Braxton and the rest of TU’s quarterbacks are in the same offense that made White, Sam Bradford, Nate Sudfeld, Dwayne Haskins, Justin Fields and CJ Stroud famous.

A lot is known about his success leading offenses at OU, Northwestern and Ohio State most recently, but Wilson is six seasons removed from his last head coaching gig at Indiana.

So why did he get picked to resurrect a TU program that has had just one 10-win season and one conference title game appearance over the past decade?

The answers come from more than a dozen people. Those who coached with Wilson, coached against him, played for him and who can’t ever forget him.

'I’m gonna take Bear Bryant’s place at Alabama'

Wilson’s parents tried to make basketball a priority for him at an early age, but they failed.

Wilson’s hometown of Maiden, North Carolina, as he says, happened to be a football city entrenched in a basketball state. The city’s nickname is even more fitting: “the biggest little football town in the world.”

On Monday nights, varsity members of the Maiden High School football team would officiate little league games at the school’s stadium. When he became of age, Wilson participated, hoping to make a lasting impression on some of the coaches and players.

“At the time, when I grew up, I didn’t want to be a firefighter or a salesman or a doctor, I wanted to be a Maiden Blue Devil,” Wilson told the Tulsa World in a two-hour interview. “By then, it was all I knew, really. I thought that’s what you did in Maiden.”

By the time he was in high school, Wilson’s mind was made up: He was going to be a teacher-coach.

“When I’m old enough, I’m gonna take Bear Bryant’s place at Alabama,” he would tell people.

A standout offensive lineman for Maiden High School, Wilson was recruited by a handful of local smaller schools. But he went to the University of North Carolina as a preferred walk-on.

Throughout his time in Chapel Hill, Wilson said he practiced with the mindset of him transitioning into a coach.

“Maybe I should have practiced more seriously as a player,” Wilson said with a laugh. “But I didn’t think I’d be anything special anyhow in college, even though I was all right. I sure as hell wasn’t gonna be a professional player.”

Kevin Wilson's career timeline North Carolina (Graduate Assistant): 1984-86 (Played at UNC from 1980-83) Winston-Salem State (Offensive Line): 1987 North Carolina A&T (Offensive Coordinator/Offensive Line): 1988 Fred T. Foard High School, North Carolina (Head Coach): 1989 Miami-Ohio (Offensive Coordinator/Offensive Line/Quarterbacks): 1990-98 Northwestern (Offensive Coordinator/Associate Head Coach/Quarterbacks): 1999-2001 Oklahoma (Offensive Coordinator/Offensive Line/Tight Ends): 2002-10 Indiana (Head Coach): 2011-16 Ohio State (Offensive Coordinator/Tight Ends): 2017-22 Tulsa (Head Coach): 2023

He worked as a graduate assistant with the Tar Heels for three seasons before landing his first official coaching position: An offensive line gig at Winston-Salem State. There, he coached alongside prominent HBCU coach Bill Hayes, known for becoming one of the inaugural African American coaches in the ACC during his time at Wake Forest.

“I was teaching about five classes on top of coaching,” he remembered. “It was quite the life.”

One year later, Hayes took the head coaching position at North Carolina A&T in Greensboro, and asked Wilson to move with him. Wilson took over as an offensive coordinator.

As Wilson made more in-person visits to prospects, he made his first significant adjustment as a coach. He changed how he conversed with recruits. He worked on how he delivered his pitch.

“Back then, I was sitting there in year two of my coaching career, and I’m saying to myself, ‘Well damn, shouldn’t I be coaching at Notre Dame right now?’” Wilson said. “But looking back on it, those two HBCU coaching stops were phenomenal experiences.

“It was an awesome job because it put me in situations that I wasn’t used to and made me adjust, and learn how to adjust.”

When he reflects on his 39 years of coaching, he credits his time at those HBCUs for the success he’s had in recruiting over time.

The love story

In 1995, Wilson was the offensive coordinator at Miami-Ohio.

His future wife was in her senior year at the University of Cincinnati. At a downtown "Party in the Park" event, the two locked eyes from afar.

“Oh, he’s cute,” she recalls thinking.

Yet neither approached the other. Two weeks later, they crossed paths again. This time, they conversed.

“It (was) like a chemical connection kind of,” Angie Wilson said. “Like you’re drawn to the other person for whatever reason. We just were.”

When the coach asked her on a date, she responded: “Coach, call me in a couple months.”

He countered: “I don’t have a couple months. I’m a football coach.”

But she remained insistent.

“Coach, just call me in a couple months, please.”

She departed without leaving him her phone number.

“I had to track (her number) down because she was playing hard to get,” Wilson said. “Ain’t that something?”

Shortly after came their first date, which was a culmination of Kings Island — an amusement park located in the outskirts of Cincinnati — and barbecue.

Before their relationship, Angie hadn’t attended a college football game. But after her first Miami-Ohio game, she realized the merit in them.

She witnessed him anchor upsets with ranked wins over Northwestern and his alma mater, North Carolina.

"He still brings up that North Carolina game to this day. That was special for him,” she said. “But I still bring up how he told me he was a coach. Not a football genius.”

An offensive ‘pioneer’

An initial go-around with Wilson can often be a daunting one.

Just ask Jason White, who still remembers his first impression.

“Well, he’s a cusser,” White told the Tulsa World. “I do remember that.”

Wilson was hired by Oklahoma to be its offensive coordinator ahead of the 2001 season. He’d spent the previous three seasons at Northwestern, holding the same position, where he made the Wildcats’ offense a national example for its ability to effectively run the ball out of a shotgun formation. Northwestern quarterbacks still went under-center for various offensive sets.

But in Norman, there was one glaring issue: White couldn’t line up under center due to an anterior cruciate ligament tear in both knees. In years prior, Wilson’s offensive units thrived under mobile quarterbacks. It was a near-essential facet of his scheme.

So, when White took the reins as OU’s starting quarterback in 2003, Wilson revamped his offensive scheme alongside then-co-offensive coordinator Chuck Long to fit White’s health.

During every practice, White would hear about how much work he was making for his coordinators.

“(Wilson) would always tell the offensive linemen, intentionally loud enough to where I could hear it, that they needed to block for the tree swaying in the wind,” White said. “I caught on, because what he was telling them that my mobility was not there like it used to be, so they were gonna have to hold down the blocks for a little bit longer and do a better job.

“And after practice, he’d flat out tell me, ‘We have to block longer because you’re so damn slow.’”

In spite of White’s condition, the 2003 Sooner offense enhanced their points-per-game average from the prior season by nearly five, to a 42.9 mark, the third highest in the NCAA, propelling OU to an undefeated 12-0 regular season, and an appearance in the Big 12 Conference and BCS National Championship games.

White burst into the college football spotlight that year, throwing for 3,846 yards, 40 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. His prolific 2003 campaign earned him the awards for AP Player of the Year, Davey O’Brien, Jim Thorpe Courage, Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year and the Heisman Trophy.

White left OU as the program’s leader in passing yards and touchdowns, which he credits largely to Wilson’s offensive expertise.

“Kevin is a pioneer of the modern spread offense,” White said. “You see so many teams nowadays use what he implemented in Norman back in my time there.

“His creativity … without it, I don’t know that I would have had the final two seasons that I had at OU.”

Ryan Broyles also got a dramatic boost by that creative mind. He received the spotlight in practice early in his career at OU and said the way Wilson coordinated workouts between the starters and nonstarters made him stronger, boosting him to become the best receiver in college football.

And as for then-Sooner offensive tackle Trent Williams, talent and stature had never been an issue for the eventual first-round NFL Draft pick. But some thought his work ethic was, particularly in practices.

So, after a practice during Williams' sophomore season, Wilson berated his star lineman who had been responsible for two sacks the previous game, in front of the offensive unit.

And of course, expletives were used — plenty of them.

The result? "That boy didn’t give up another sack the rest of his time in Norman," Broyles said with a laugh.

And while the Sooners had a handful of defensive stars come through Norman while Wilson was there — Marcus Walker, Gerald McCoy and Ryan Reynolds to list a few — the offense always downed the defense in practice.

Wilson and then-Sooner defensive coordinator Brent Venables — now the head coach at Oklahoma –made a game out of offense vs. defense drills. Afterward, they’d follow up with commentary depending on which unit was more productive.

“(We’d) always go back-and-forth,” Venables said. “I like winning practice. I think when you win in practice, that gives you a pretty good opportunity that you can when in a game.

“Kevin, I know, held the same ideology.”

Wilson did.

“I was trying to kick Brent’s ass every time and he was trying to kick mine. Every practice it was us trying to get the best of each other, at least that’s what it turned into.”

That translated into winning games and a lot of respect.

“He gets more out of less,” Venables said. “(He) might be the best play caller I’ve been around. (He is) incredibly instinctual, understands the other side of the ball and does a great job of anticipating what’s coming.”

In Wilson’s nine seasons as OU’s offensive coordinator (2002-10), the offensive unit averaged about 35 points per game or greater in six, including a 51.1 point-per-game average in 2008 – a college football high. In that span, the Sooners appeared in three bowl games of the New Year’s Six and as many national title games.

And in addition to White, Wilson produced his second Heisman winner in Sam Bradford in 2008.

“When you’re the offensive coordinator, you’re typically the second most hated person in Norman,” Wilson said. “But I think we handled all that pretty well.”

New beginnings

Wilson accepted the Indiana head coaching job shortly after the 2010 regular season concluded.

But little did he know exactly how difficult a turnaround it entailed.

The program hadn’t been to a bowl game since 2007. Not to mention, that Insight Bowl appearance marked the program’s lone postseason appearance since 1993.

In 2011, Wilson had just 17 roster members offered a scholarship by a current Power Five school. Nearly three-fourths were only offered by a MAC or FCS program.

“I was astounded,” Wilson said. “A lot of the recruiting battles for the kids on our roster weren’t too lively.

"A lot of the times, the kids’ offers were Ball State, Southern Illinois, Indiana. South Dakota State, Miami-Ohio, Indiana. North Dakota State, Bowling Green, Toledo, Indiana. It was ridiculous.”

As a result, Indiana went 1-11. The Hoosiers' lone win was 38-21 over FCS South Carolina State. They were the only program that season without a win against a fellow FBS opponent.

“Kevin practically came in and felt like he had to teach Indiana how to be serious (about football),” said Zach Osterman, the Indiana beat reporter for the Indy Star who covered Wilson’s tenure at IU. “And that first season was just so, so, so bad. You kind of saw (a) carryover of the last regime into Kevin’s first year.”

In 2012, the Hoosiers reeled in 16 prospects offered by another Power Five school. Indiana finished with the No. 67 class nationally, according to Rivals, a 25-spot elevation from their No. 92 ranking two years prior.

But Wilson knew in order to make Indiana football relevant, he and his staff had to at least compete with the marquee names of the Big 10. And given Wilson’s impression of the lack of funding IU put into its football program, a traditional recruiting pitch wouldn’t suffice.

So, Wilson used basketball in his recruiting.

He and then-IU hoops coach Tom Crean would host prospects courtside for Hoosier games. The hope was that the ambiance and thrill of an Assembly Hall presence would charm football recruits. Wilson would give the usual football pitch while Crean would follow with his endorsement of all that was said.

It worked with consecutive No. 38-ranked classes for IU football from 2013-14, a 54-spot jump from the final class of the previous regime.

“We were gonna be teammates, so I was willing to help him in any way I could to be honest,” Crean told the Tulsa World. “Kevin knew what big looked like. I could see that, and Kevin was like me in many ways. He’s a hard driving, very intelligent, innovative thinker, and I wanted to help out.”

Gradually, the recruiting progress showed on the gridiron. Following 2011’s one-win campaign, Indiana posted 4-8, 5-7 and 4-8 records the next three years, posting consecutive wins over rival Purdue in 2013-14 and an upset at home over Penn State in 2013.

Wilson’s offensive philosophy began to take his ideal form, as the Hoosiers posted the nation’s 16th-best total offense in 2013, averaging 38.4 points per game.

In 2015, the long-awaited breakthrough occurred. Indiana downed the Boilermakers for the third consecutive year by a 54-36 score, attaining bowl eligibility for the first time in eight seasons.

And while a bowl game was a significant milestone for Wilson, he laments three particular losses that he believes could have drastically altered the course of the season.

“We lost to (No. 1) Ohio State by seven, (No. 10) Iowa by eight and (No. 15) Michigan by seven,” Wilson said. “That 2015 was so, so good. Golly we were talented.”

And in spite of a 44-41 overtime loss to Duke in the 2015 Pinstripe Bowl, a new vibe surrounded the program after a 6-7 season.

“The program was winning and competing like it hadn’t in a long time,” Osterman said. “It really felt like he was turning the corner.”

Indiana football appeared to be on the rise. That was, until an unforeseen controversy transpired.

A tethered controversy

Crean noticed a group of officials within the Indiana athletic department huddled toward the back of Assembly Hall.

It looked suspicious, and it certainly felt as if it were. But he didn’t give it much thought.

Crean had just addressed then-IU Athletic Director Fred Glass following his team’s upset road loss to Purdue-Fort Wayne on Nov. 27, 2016.

The Hoosiers were set to face No. 3 North Carolina at home Nov. 30, just one day before impending chaos would unfold across Bloomington.

“I probably should have looked into it,” Crean said in retrospect. “But my whole focus was on North Carolina.”

Twenty-four hours later, Crean’s suspicion became a reality.

On Dec. 1 around noon, Indiana University announced Wilson’s firing. Glass cited “philosophical differences” as the reason behind his decision. Defensive coordinator Tom Allen was set to take over as IU’s head coach.

The split was made in the midst of a 6-6 season, which marked Indiana’s first stretch of consecutive seasons attaining bowl eligibility since 1991.

When Glass addressed the media that afternoon following the abrupt decision, he stated: “(Allen) has a very high standard. He’s not demeaning, and he cares about his players.”

At the time, not much public thought was given to that choice of wording.

But shortly after, it emerged that the decision had been made as a result of an alleged mistreatment of players.

Former Indiana cornerback Laray Smith publicly accused Wilson of forcing IU players, including him, of playing through severe injuries. Former defensive lineman Nick Carovillano told ESPN that Wilson would often visit him in an area where injured players stayed during IU football practices and berate him, sometimes seemingly at random.

Some, including Crean, came to Wilson’s defense, claiming the accusations were overblown and baseless.

“The athletic department didn’t want the risk taking,” Crean said. “He was building something special there, there’s no question about it.”

Not to mention, Crean’s Hoosiers had posted two Big 10 regular-season championships within the prior four seasons. However, after an 18-16 finish in 2016-17, finalized by an NIT first-round exit, Crean lost his job three months after Wilson’s dismissal.

Crean compared his situation to Wilson’s as such: A program’s leader on an upward trajectory was released.

“I don’t think anybody at Indiana really knew what big looked like,” Crean said. “I say this with all sincerity: Kevin never got a fair shot there.”

But Osterman said Glass had approached Wilson about an impending investigation regarding Smith’s allegation ahead of the 2016 season.

Once Carovillano and others came forward with more allegations, Glass’ decision was final.

“Whether or not Kevin was in the wrong, if your boss tells you not to do something, you don’t do it,” Osterman said. “And when you do it again, you’re going to have to face those consequences.”

And just like that, the orchestrator of the largest turnaround in Indiana football history was dismissed.

"In spite of how it all went down, loved my time at Indiana. I did," Wilson said. "(Glass) had to make a decision and whether or not I agreed with it at the time, in the moment, he made a call in the best interest of (Indiana)."

Days later, then-Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer called Wilson.

“Stop whatever you’re doing. You’re gonna be my next offensive coordinator,” Meyer told him.

As Meyer described it, Wilson was a free agent – a “hot commodity” to be exact.

Two years prior, Meyer’s team won the College Football Playoff National Championship. But then Ohio State’s offense displayed inconsistencies too rampant for Meyer’s liking. So, he contacted Wilson, hoping to elevate the Buckeyes’ offense back to its 2014 form.

As for the lingering alleged mistreatment of players: “We at Ohio State did our homework … that was all crap,” Meyer said. “He’s an incredible man. He truthfully does things the right way. A lot of people genuinely want to be around him, including myself.”

In six seasons at Ohio State, the Buckeyes recorded five 10-win seasons – amid a shortened COVID-19-guided eight-game 2020 season – four Big 10 titles and three College Football Playoff appearances.

“He just has a very good understanding of the game of football,” Meyer said. “As a coach, you control the game with tempo, with play calls and with communication. Kevin does all that so, so well.”

A second chance

On Dec. 6, 2022, Wilson was formally introduced as the Golden Hurricane’s new coach, replacing Philip Montgomery after eight seasons.

In just seven months, TU has recorded some notable off-the-field victories with the withdrawals of sixth-year senior safety Kendarin Ray and redshirt sophomore quarterback Braylon Braxton from the transfer portal -- both of whom garnered interest from notable programs.

“I came back (to Tulsa) because I think he can develop me into an NFL quarterback,” Braxton told the Tulsa World. “The first thing you see you look up his name: Justin Fields, CJ Stroud, Dwayne Haskins, all the NFL QBs he’s developed. I want that to be me.”

Then came another score in the transfer portal with former Bixby star and Oklahoma State wide receiver, Braylin Presley, who also had the interest of blueblood Oklahoma and reigning Big 12 champion Kansas State.

His achievements are vast and his pedigree as an offensive guru is renowned. And while the Indiana experiment was cut short, perhaps a second chance is all that Wilson needs to build upon his legacy.

And why not at a program like Tulsa?

"What stood out about Kevin to me is his pedigree," said Rick Dickson, TU’s director of athletics. "I wanted someone who was familiar with us. We (Tulsa) are a pretty unique model, given our resources and what not. Kevin gets us. He gets what big is, regardless of what level. And we're in a great market, and I wanted someone who understood that. Kevin understands that."

TU's 2023 schedule Aug. 31: Ark.-Pine Bluff, 7 p.m. (ESPN+) Sept. 9: at Washington, 4 p.m. (P12N) Sept. 16: Oklahoma, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN or ESPN2) Sept. 23: at Northern Illinois, TBA Sept. 28: Temple Owls, 6:30 p.m. (ESPN) Oct. 7: at Florida Atlantic, TBA Oct. 14: OFF Oct. 19: Rice, 6 p.m., (ESPN or ESPN2) Oct. 28: at SMU, TBA Nov. 4: Charlotte, TBA Nov. 11: at Tulane, TBA Nov. 18: North Texas, TBA Nov. 24 or 25: at East Carolina, TBA Dec. 2: AAC Championship, 3 p.m. (ABC or ESPN)