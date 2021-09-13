 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
How TU football has fared against Power Five opponents in the past decade
0 Comments

How TU football has fared against Power Five opponents in the past decade

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Tulsa at Oklahoma State

Tulsa's Shamari Brooks (right) carries the ball in the fourth quarter of Saturday's game at Oklahoma State. The Hurricane play at Ohio State this Saturday.

 SARAH PHIPPS, THE OKLAHOMAN

Including Saturday's 28-23 loss at Oklahoma State, the University of Tulsa football team has dropped 13 consecutive games against teams from Power Five conferences.

The last win for the Hurricane against a Power Five opponent was Dec. 31, 2012, a 31-17 victory against Iowa State in the Liberty Bowl. Tulsa next plays at No. 9 Ohio State at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, a tall task that could result in an 0-3 start to the year.

"Obviously, our (nonconference) schedule is very difficult," coach Philip Montgomery said when the 2021 schedule came out. "We know the challenges that lie ahead of us during the first month with road games at Oklahoma State and Ohio State."

TU plays at least one Power Five team each year, typically receiving seven-figure paychecks for stand-alone road games, like the $1.1 million received for Saturday's game. Upcoming nonconference road opponents include Ole Miss in 2022 ($1.45 million) and Washington in 2023 ($1.6 million).

Here is a look at TU's games against Power Five teams in the past decade:

2012: at Iowa State, 38-23 loss; vs. Iowa State (Liberty Bowl), 31-17 win

2013: at Oklahoma, 51-20 loss; Iowa State, 38-21 loss

2014: Oklahoma, 52-7 loss

2015: at Oklahoma, 52-38 loss

2016: at Ohio State, 48-3 loss

2017: at Oklahoma State, 59-24 loss

2018: at Texas, 28-21 loss; at Arkansas, 23-0 loss

2019: at Michigan State, 28-7 loss; Oklahoma State, 41-21 loss

2020: at Oklahoma State, 16-7 loss; vs. Mississippi State (Armed Forces Bowl), 28-26 loss

2021: at Oklahoma State, 28-23 loss

Zaven Collins is gone, but this team has depth and swagger and Shamari Brooks poised for special season.

kelly.hines@tulsaworld.com

Tulsa at No. 9 Ohio State

2:30 p.m. Saturday

FS1; KXBL-99.5

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL Futures: Jameis Winston to win Comeback Player of the Year?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Writer

I have covered college football and college basketball for the Tulsa World since 2012. I spend my spare time as an animal rescue volunteer, focusing on spaying and neutering community cats in the Tulsa area. Phone: 918-581-8452

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News