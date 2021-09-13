How TU football has fared against Power Five opponents in the past decade

Including Saturday's 28-23 loss at Oklahoma State, the University of Tulsa football team has dropped 13 consecutive games against teams from Power Five conferences.

The last win for the Hurricane against a Power Five opponent was Dec. 31, 2012, a 31-17 victory against Iowa State in the Liberty Bowl. Tulsa next plays at No. 9 Ohio State at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, a tall task that could result in an 0-3 start to the year.

"Obviously, our (nonconference) schedule is very difficult," coach Philip Montgomery said when the 2021 schedule came out. "We know the challenges that lie ahead of us during the first month with road games at Oklahoma State and Ohio State."

TU plays at least one Power Five team each year, typically receiving seven-figure paychecks for stand-alone road games, like the $1.1 million received for Saturday's game. Upcoming nonconference road opponents include Ole Miss in 2022 ($1.45 million) and Washington in 2023 ($1.6 million).

Here is a look at TU's games against Power Five teams in the past decade:

2012: at Iowa State, 38-23 loss; vs. Iowa State (Liberty Bowl), 31-17 win

2013: at Oklahoma, 51-20 loss; Iowa State, 38-21 loss