How 2010 ended: TU and Notre Dame won bowl games

Tulsa

Entering the Notre Dame game, TU was a pedestrian 3-3. However, beginning with a home win over Tulane on Oct. 16— the game before the historic Notre Dame win — TU won its last seven games to finish 10-3.

The Hurricane capped the season with a 62-35 win over Hawaii in the Aloha Bowl and finished ranked 24th in the final AP poll. It was Todd Graham’s fourth and final season at TU. He led the Hurricane to at least 10 wins in three of those seasons.

Notre Dame

Following its loss to TU, the Irish rebounded to win their final four games, including a 33-17 Sun Bowl win over Miami, Fla., to finish 8-5 under first-year coach Brian Kelly. The Irish were unranked in the final AP poll.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.