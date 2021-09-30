 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Houston at Tulsa: Top storyline, key matchup, player to watch and who wins
0 Comments

Houston at Tulsa: Top storyline, key matchup, player to watch and who wins

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Houston at Tulsa

6:30 p.m. Friday, H.A. Chapman Stadium

Need-to-know info

TV: ESPN

Radio: KXBL-99.5

Online/streaming: TuneIn.com

Records: Houston 3-1, 1-0 AAC; Tulsa 1-3, 0-0

Last meeting: On Nov. 23, 2019, Houston defeated the Hurricane 24-14 in Tulsa.

All-time series: Houston leads 25-19

FOX23 James Aydelott's forecast: Mostly cloudy, a few showers, kickoff temp: 79°

FOUR DOWNS

1. TOP STORYLINE

Putting it all together

TU has delivered plenty of positive moments in the past three weeks and has been entertaining to watch at times but has not been particularly consistent. To have success in the American, starting with the league opener against Houston, the Hurricane will need to string together more complete performances. That includes special teams, which has been a severe weakness in the first month of the season.

2. KEY MATCHUP

TU QB Davis Brin vs. Houston's pass defense

The Cougars are giving up the fourth-fewest passing yards per game (116) and have held three consecutive opponents to fewer than 100 passing yards. Brin is coming off a pair of excellent outings, throwing for more than 350 yards in each of the previous two weeks.

3. PLAYER TO WATCH

Josh Johnson

While Keylon Stokes has been sidelined with an injury, Johnson has been the top target, catching eight passes for 149 yards and a touchdown at Ohio State and following with nine catches for 127 yards against Arkansas State. He has a team-high 23 catches for 317 yards through four games.

4. WHO WINS AND WHY?

TU has the better running game. Davis Brin should be able to match any big plays Houston quarterback Clayton Tune makes. The X-factor is defense and whether the Hurricane can withstand the loss of Jaxon Player (targeting suspension) during the first half. It can and it will.

TU 38, Houston 24

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL Week 4 Preview: Lowest scoring teams market

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Writer

I have covered college football and college basketball for the Tulsa World since 2012. I spend my spare time as an animal rescue volunteer, focusing on spaying and neutering community cats in the Tulsa area. Phone: 918-581-8452

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News