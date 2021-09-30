Houston at Tulsa: Top storyline, key matchup, player to watch and who wins

Houston at Tulsa
6:30 p.m. Friday, H.A. Chapman Stadium
Need-to-know info
TV: ESPN
Radio: KXBL-99.5
Online/streaming: TuneIn.com
Records: Houston 3-1, 1-0 AAC; Tulsa 1-3, 0-0
Last meeting: On Nov. 23, 2019, Houston defeated the Hurricane 24-14 in Tulsa.
All-time series: Houston leads 25-19
FOX23 James Aydelott's forecast: Mostly cloudy, a few showers, kickoff temp: 79°
FOUR DOWNS
1. TOP STORYLINE
Putting it all together
TU has delivered plenty of positive moments in the past three weeks and has been entertaining to watch at times but has not been particularly consistent. To have success in the American, starting with the league opener against Houston, the Hurricane will need to string together more complete performances. That includes special teams, which has been a severe weakness in the first month of the season.
2. KEY MATCHUP
TU QB Davis Brin vs. Houston's pass defense
The Cougars are giving up the fourth-fewest passing yards per game (116) and have held three consecutive opponents to fewer than 100 passing yards. Brin is coming off a pair of excellent outings, throwing for more than 350 yards in each of the previous two weeks.
3. PLAYER TO WATCH
Josh Johnson
While Keylon Stokes has been sidelined with an injury, Johnson has been the top target, catching eight passes for 149 yards and a touchdown at Ohio State and following with nine catches for 127 yards against Arkansas State. He has a team-high 23 catches for 317 yards through four games.
4. WHO WINS AND WHY?
TU has the better running game. Davis Brin should be able to match any big plays Houston quarterback Clayton Tune makes. The X-factor is defense and whether the Hurricane can withstand the loss of Jaxon Player (targeting suspension) during the first half. It can and it will.
TU 38, Houston 24