Horne to transfer back to Tulsa after one season at Colorado

In a surprise move, Jeriah Horne is headed back to the University of Tulsa.

After transferring to Colorado for this past season, Horne announced his decision Wednesday to rejoin the Hurricane for next year — a rare turn of events in the transfer-portal era.

“I like to think that I left TU as unfinished business,” Horne posted on Twitter. “NOW is the time to finish that story.”

A versatile 6-foot-7 forward, Horne averaged 10.6 points and five rebounds in 2018-20 while leading the Hurricane in 3-pointers, a total of 105 in two seasons. He emerged as an offensive weapon beyond his ability to catch and shoot, creating his own opportunities and causing mismatch problems.

Before leaving for Colorado as a grad transfer, Horne was a significant piece on the TU team that won a share of the American Athletic Conference championship. He spent his freshman season at Nebraska.

Horne’s return for a final year is another boost for Frank Haith, who received a contract extension last week and a commitment from standout Webster guard Anthony Pritchard on Monday. TU has had six players enter the transfer portal since the season ended with an 11-12 record.