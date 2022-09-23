Hoping for upset, TU always seems to play better against top teams

The University of Tulsa has a recent history of playing well against high-level opponents, particularly ones against teams from the so-called Power 5 conferences, and the Golden Hurricane hope that trend continues on Saturday when they travel to Oxford, Miss. to take on No. 16 Ole Miss (3 p.m., SEC Network).

Against a team that has allowed just one touchdown and 13 points all season, and just three points in the past two games, Ole Miss (3-0) looks to be a major challenge.

But Tulsa (2-1) is coming off its most complete, dominating performance of the season, a 54-17 triumph over Jacksonville State last week, and boasts the nation’s top passing attack (413 yards per game) and the top quarterback. Davis Brin enters the weekend having completed 63.9 percent of his passes for 1,206 yards and 11 touchdowns, with just one interception.

He also has two of the top eight receivers in the country to throw to. Keylon Stokes is tied for second with 28 receptions and third with 457 receiving yards, while JuanCarlos Santana is eighth in yards with 326 on 14 catches. Stokes has three touchdowns and Santana four.

Coach Philip Montgomery believes his team is in the right mindset and that Brin and the offense will do some damage this weekend.

“Just do the things that we’ve been doing,” Montgomery said. “Those receivers got to do a good job, offensive line’s got to do a good job. We’ve got to understand where the spots that we need to be working are, getting separation and those times when they’re playing man and doing some different things, but Davis has got to do a good job of working through the offense, taking what they’re giving us.

“I think our guys understand the competitiveness that’s going to be on the field this week and they’re going to rise to the challenge.”

Last season, Tulsa played two close games with ranked teams and nearly pulled out a victory against unranked Oklahoma State before that.

Most recently, last Nov. 6, the Golden Hurricane were 3-5 when they nearly upset No. 2-ranked Cincinnati on the road. Trailing 28-12 entering the fourth quarter, TU pulled to within 28-20 with 8:10 remaining on a 21-yard Brin to Santana touchdown pass, then had their bid to tie the game late ended with a fumble on the Bearcats’ 1-yard-line in the final seconds, falling 28-20. Perhaps sparked by that performance, Tulsa went on to win its last four contests after that to finish 7-6.

Earlier in the season, TU played close with then-No. 9 Ohio State for three quarters, pulling to within 27-20 early in the fourth quarter, before two Buckeye touchdowns in the final three-plus minutes made the final score (41-20) look more lopsided than the game was.

The Golden Hurricane led Oklahoma State 17-14 early in the fourth quarter on Sept. 11, 2021, but a 98-yard kickoff return for a touchdown immediately vaulted OSU back into the lead and Tulsa eventually fell 28-23.

The year before that, TU had agonizingly close losses to the SEC’s Mississippi State in the Armed Forces Bowl (28-26), then-No. 9 Cincinnati in the AAC Championship Game (27-24 on a time-expiring field goal), and another close loss to Oklahoma State, falling 16-7 to the 11th-ranked Cowboys on Sept. 19, 2020. Tulsa also beat two ranked teams that season, then-No. 11 UCF and No. 19 SMU, but even when ranked, longtime AAC foes like that don’t hold quite the same allure as Power 5 schools that like to consider themselves above the AAC.

In fact, despite all the close calls over the past two years, Tulsa has lost its last 14 games against Power 5 opponents, dating all the way back to a 31-17 victory over Iowa State on Dec. 31, 2012, in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl that concluded an 11-3 season.

“We understand everything is going to be decided between the white lines and not anywhere else,” Montgomery said. “It’s still going to be decided by the players on the football field. Our guys understand that point and they’re preparing themselves for that type of battle. We’ve got some guys in that locker room that have played in some big venues and some big situations. We’re excited about playing this week but I think more than anything, we’re just excited about continuing to grow as a team and that’s where our focus has been.”

Clearly, knowing they are playing on a bigger stage with the spotlight on them seems to get the players more hyped up to play than maybe they otherwise would have, although the coaches do try to have them treat each game the same as all the others (each win or loss counts the same, after all).

“We have a lot of guys that play with a chip on our shoulder,” said Golden Hurricane nickel safety Bryson Powers, who leads the squad in tackles with 27. “Most of us weren’t the top recruits coming out of high school and a lot of us still remember that, so whenever we get the opportunity to play those guys that are maybe a little bit higher-touted, we’d like to prove that we can compete.”

Stokes agrees that being overlooked in the recruiting process by a lot of those Power 5 schools has made the players more motivated to play against them.

“We got a lot of guys that came from nothing,” Stokes said. “We talk about our stories with each other, and just for us to go out there and play against a team like that, we want to show that we could play on this level just as much as they could. We all bleed the same, we all put the pants on the same.”

Montgomery acknowledges that while he’d rather they didn’t attach too much importance to this game, he knows that will always be a factor when facing teams from the more blueblood conferences, especially the SEC.

“Our program, we’re the smallest Division I school in America, but we take pride in that,” Montgomery said. “I think our guys have a chip on their shoulder. A lot of guys in this program were guys that maybe didn’t have tons of offers coming out of high school. Some did, some didn’t, but it’s an opportunity to step on the field and continue to prove who we are.

“I don’t think I have to give any more rah-rah speech this week than I had to do last week. I think our guys understand each week is important and each game matters, but I think they relish an opportunity to go on a stage like this and perform well.”