Crissy Strimple is taking an “inside-out” approach toward building her Tulsa softball program.

The fourth-year coach features a dozen Oklahomans on her 22-player roster.

“Softball in Oklahoma is great. And you know I’m an Oklahoma kid myself,” said Strimple, who is from Moore. “I enjoy being able to bring in Oklahoma players, especially some of the girls we have from the Tulsa area.

"Just bringing in some of those who had successful careers in high school and did well in the travel organizations … there’s so much talent in this area, it’s nice to bring in those players and see what they can do at the next level.”

TU opens the season with a weekend trip to the UT-Arlington Tournament. The Golden Hurricane will face Texas Tech on Friday (12 p.m.), Saturday (12 p.m.) and Sunday (10 a.m.) and take on host UT-Arlington at 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Oklahomans on the roster include Kailyn Bearpaw (Kellyville), Kennedy Cramer (Pryor), Riley Grant (Ardmore), Gabby Higbee (Dewey), Gracie Jarvis (Broken Arrow), Rylee Keith (Ardmore), Haley Morgan (Durant) and Celeste Wood (Hilldale). Tara Hall, Faith Russell and Emma Vickrey represent Jenks.

Tulsa will try to rebound from last season’s 18-30-1 campaign. It was the program’s first losing season in 20 years.

Strimple said the team is anxious for this year’s start.

“Everybody’s excited about opening day,” she said. “We have a lot of returners, so they know what to expect and they aren’t going to be surprised.

“We’re ready to see where we are this weekend. We have a good lineup facing Texas Tech and UTA … it should be a good weekend.

The Golden Hurricane returns seven starters from last year’s roster: Morgan, Abby Jones, Keith, Imani Edwards, Claira Skaggs, Bearpaw and Wood

Keith and Gracie Jarvis are expected to be team leaders this season. Both are seniors with plenty of experience.

“They’ve played a lot of ball at this level and have played at this level. They know our expectations and have done a nice job of really acclimating some of the younger players to how we play Tulsa softball,” Strimple said.

Morgan was the team’s leading hitter last season. She had a team-high .315 batting average and also paced the program with five home runs.

Abby Jones hit .301 and Wood hit .275 for the Golden Hurricane.

“I think the offense will be a little more powerful,” Strimple said. “We have some dynamic players that we brought in. We probably will lead Haley Morgan off. Not only does she hit well, she also runs really well.

“We brought in a transfer player from Minnesota (Mackenzie Denson) and I look for her to be at the two hole. She’s kind of an executioner. She handles the bat well and she doesn’t get overmatched.

“At the end of the day, we’re just looking to put together really good at-bats. And once you do that enough, good things happen for your offense.”

Kylee Nash (2-5, 4.17 ERA) is the only returning pitcher. Tulsa added transfers Maura Moore and Kaiya Luneckas as well as freshman Grant to fill out the staff.

Nash has improved her velocity and added a pitch to her arsenal, Strimple said. Moore had success last season at Crowder Community College and “is a bulldog in the circle.” Luneckas has improved during the last few scrimmages while Grant is expected to get work in spots to get experience.