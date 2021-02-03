Holland Hall standout Owen Ostroski signs with TU

Ostroski knows his way around the TU campus, having grown up attending Hurricane football games. His father, Jerry, was an All-American offensive lineman who went on to play eight seasons in the NFL for the Buffalo Bills.

“It’s a big day for our family,” Owen Ostroski said. “I’m very blessed, very fortunate. I get to live out my dream and I get to stay home to go to the school where my parents went. It’s very exciting.”

While Ostroski was the only player to sign with TU on Wednesday, fellow Tulsa native Jon-Michael Terry joined the team in January after transferring from Oklahoma. A graduate of Victory Christian, Terry is a skilled linebacker who appeared in 42 games in the past four seasons for the Sooners.

“He’s looking for an opportunity to kind of have a fresh start,” Montgomery said. “Obviously extremely productive in high school, was very productive college-wise, and we’re excited about adding him as well.”

In addition, the Hurricane is bringing in two standouts from Jenks as preferred walk-ons: quarterback Stephen Kittleman and tight end Waylon Adams. They join a growing list of Tulsa-area players in the Class of 2021.