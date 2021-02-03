Holland Hall standout Owen Ostroski signs with TU

For Owen Ostroski and the University of Tulsa, things had a way of working out.
A stellar defensive lineman from Holland Hall, Ostroski was committed to Army for four months. Instead of waiting around for the offer from his parents’ alma mater that eventually arrived in late October, he seemed content to move in another direction.
When the Army assistant recruiting him left last month for another job, Ostroski didn’t need much time to get on board with the Hurricane, committing in early January and signing with TU on Wednesday.
“It was a very easy decision,” Ostroski said at his signing ceremony. “Ever since I can remember, that’s a place I could envision myself playing and going to school. So when the time came, I just knew that’s where I was going to end up.”
A Rivals.com three-star recruit listed at 6-foot-2 and 245 pounds, Ostroski is a physical player whose body of work was on display in a dominant senior season: 41 tackles for lost yardage, 15 sacks, nine forced fumbles, three blocked punts. He was a significant piece on the Dutch team that won the Class 3A state championship.
“He’s explosive, gets off the football,” TU coach Philip Montgomery said. “He will come in as probably one of the strongest freshmen we’ve ever had in our program. He’s such a tremendous player and we feel very privileged that he’s chosen the University of Tulsa to be his new home and we’re excited about adding him to our family.”
Ostroski knows his way around the TU campus, having grown up attending Hurricane football games. His father, Jerry, was an All-American offensive lineman who went on to play eight seasons in the NFL for the Buffalo Bills.
“It’s a big day for our family,” Owen Ostroski said. “I’m very blessed, very fortunate. I get to live out my dream and I get to stay home to go to the school where my parents went. It’s very exciting.”
While Ostroski was the only player to sign with TU on Wednesday, fellow Tulsa native Jon-Michael Terry joined the team in January after transferring from Oklahoma. A graduate of Victory Christian, Terry is a skilled linebacker who appeared in 42 games in the past four seasons for the Sooners.
“He’s looking for an opportunity to kind of have a fresh start,” Montgomery said. “Obviously extremely productive in high school, was very productive college-wise, and we’re excited about adding him as well.”
In addition, the Hurricane is bringing in two standouts from Jenks as preferred walk-ons: quarterback Stephen Kittleman and tight end Waylon Adams. They join a growing list of Tulsa-area players in the Class of 2021.
“It’s too often when you see kids stay home to play where they grew up and played in high school, so I’m looking forward to it,” Ostroski said. “I’m looking forward to having more Tulsa guys come join. There’s a lot of talent in Tulsa, so now that I’m a part of the Tulsa football team I want more Tulsa talent to stay. Tulsa boys are something else.”
The Hurricane also signed six out-of-state players in December: two receivers, a quarterback, a running back, a linebacker and a safety. With a high number of 2020 seniors opting to use the additional year of eligibility – everyone except quarterback Zach Smith and running back Corey Taylor II – TU will bring in significantly fewer newcomers.
“We were really selective,” Montgomery said. “We really tried to look at our depth chart and see some things that were coming in the future and fill some of those spots, making sure we’re making really good decisions as we take this process.”