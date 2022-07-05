Holland Hall guard, TU commit Elise Hill liked what she saw in Angie Nelp's first year

Holland Hall incoming senior Elise Hill’s decision to commit to the University of Tulsa last week was all about connections.

“I felt like with every single coach on that coaching staff, I had a connection with,” Hill said. “And then, of course, a winning program, they had a really good season last year. I know coach (Angie) Nelp has a great vision for what’s coming for TU.”

The 5-foot-7-inch guard admitted that before the 2021-22 season, she had not paid much attention to the Golden Hurricane. But a dramatic increase in wins during Angie Nelp’s first year — 5-14 in 2021 to 17-11 in 2022 — caught Hill's eye.

“You know, I really didn’t look at the distance and the location as far as my recruiting,” Hill said. “It was just, I guess, the fit.”

The Golden Hurricane offered Hill in April after she averaged 14.5 points per game her junior year. Her 28-point performance over Verdigris in the area championship led the Dutch to the 4A State Tournament.

Additionally, Madison Cartwright, who plays alongside Hill for the Banshees on the Adidas circuit, committed to play for TU in April. Cartwright, a 5-11 guard, is a high school senior from Greenwood, Arkansas.

“Before I committed, I did ask (Cartwright) how she liked the coaching staff and stuff,” Hill said. “Her dad was like ‘Elise, you’ve gotta (commit). We’ll see you at TU,’ and just encouraging.”

The Banshees play a live period event in Hamilton, Ohio this Wednesday through Friday.

Nelp has established a strong Oklahoma recruiting pipeline. Nine of her players on next season’s roster played high school basketball in Oklahoma. Hill played against TU sophomore Temira Poindexter in 2021, when Poindexter’s Sapulpa Chieftains played Holland Hall in the Shawnee Vision Bank Invitational.

