Holland Hall defensive end Owen Ostroski commits to TU

One of the state’s top defensive players is headed to his father’s alma mater after all.

Holland Hall standout defensive end Owen Ostroski announced his verbal commitment to the University of Tulsa on Tuesday night, posting “I’m staying home!” on Twitter with an image of him in a TU uniform in front of the city of Tulsa flag.

The turn of events is dramatic considering the Hurricane didn’t offer Ostroski until late October. He was committed to Army for four months but backed off that pledge last week after Black Knights defensive line coach Tank Wright, who recruited Ostroski for the past year, left to become strength and conditioning coach at Illinois this week.

Listed at 6-foot-2 and 245 pounds, Ostroski is coming off a dominant senior season. He recorded 41 tackles for lost yardage, 15 sacks, nine forced fumbles and three blocked punts while helping the Dutch win the Class 3A state title.

His father, Jerry Ostroski, is a TU legend, an All-American offensive lineman who went on to play eight seasons in the NFL for the Buffalo Bills.