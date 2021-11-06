 Skip to main content
Heartbreak for TU as upset bid falls short in Cincinnati
Heartbreak for TU as upset bid falls short in Cincinnati

  Updated
CINCINNATI — An inability to finish drives doomed the University of Tulsa on Saturday in its attempt to knock off undefeated Cincinnati.

Before losing 28-20 to the Bearcats at Nippert Stadium, the Hurricane twice had an opportunity to punch in a short touchdown late in a one-possession game.

After coming up short on fourth down from the 5-yard line, TU had new life when Cincinnati fumbled on the next play. On the fourth and final chance to score, running back Steven Anderson fumbled into the end zone and the ball was recovered by the Bearcats, who came into the game ranked No. 6 in the College Football Playoff rankings.

On a day when Cincinnati (9-0, 5-0 AAC) was prominently featured while hosting ESPN's "College GameDay" for the first time, the Hurricane was seeking the first win in program history against a team ranked in the Associated Press Top 5. The Bearcats scored 14 points in the first quarter and again in the third quarter before TU made things interesting.

Aside from the last two series, the Hurricane (3-6, 2-3) left other points on the board including a missed extra-point attempt in the second quarter and a missed field goal in the third quarter.

kelly.hines@tulsaworld.com

