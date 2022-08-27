Healthy Jon-Michael Terry back as captain for seventh year of D1 football

Going into his seventh season of Division I football, linebacker Jon-Michael Terry is still somewhat new to University of Tulsa football fans, although he’s not new to the area.

Terry, a Tulsa native and former high school star at Victory Christian, transferred before last year after five seasons at Oklahoma, but suffered a torn bicep just four games into the season and was forced to the sideline for the rest of the 2021 schedule.

Now he’s back fully healthy and ready to have a big impact on the Golden Hurricane defense.

“I feel great,” Terry said last week during fall camp. “It wasn’t the longest rehab process, but of course, we have great trainers, great medical staff and they got me back to 100% quickly. I’m just ready to get going.”

In the four games he played in last year, he recorded 15 tackles, two for a loss, and one sack. Defensive coordinator Luke Olson, for one, is glad to have Terry back with a strong linebacking corps that also includes veterans Justin Wright and Grant Sawyer.

“JT is one of the hardest-working guys that I’ve seen,” Olson said. “Hated it for him last year that he only got to play a few games and then had the injury and hated that he was going to miss out on the rest of that year. He got back in the spring and got to start practice again and he was fired up.

“I think he’s going to be a special player for us; I’m excited to see what he can do. Obviously, haven’t seen him in a game since early on in (last) season, but he’s just got the length and the athleticism and he’s smart and he works hard. So I’m excited to see how that all transitions into game day. He’s one of the hardest-working guys around.”

Coach Philip Montgomery is also happy to see Terry back on the field, praising how he continued to observe and analyze the action after his injury last season.

“I think he was just coming into his own when he tore his bicep and really seeing what was happening in front of him and being able to react and play fast and play downhill,” Montgomery said of Terry’s adjustment to the TU defense last year. “Being in that role and then it being taken away from you, Jon-Mike has really done an outstanding job of the mental rep part of it and continuing to watch film and continuing to see, ‘Hey I’m learning from this guy’s mistakes and that guy’s mistakes,’ and then plugging it in to what he does. He’s really biting at the bit to get back on the field; he’s excited about it, and I expect big things from him.”

Terry brings a wealth of experience, particularly going back to his days at OU. He played in 42 total contests, making eight starts, from 2017-20 as the Sooners won the Big 12 championship all four of those years and played in the College Football Playoff national semifinals three times, from 2018-20. Terry was named to the Academic All-Big 12 First Team in both 2019 and 2020.

So while he may not have had the opportunity to display too much of that early last season, his performance, demeanor and personality after his injury, throughout the spring and summer training sessions and into fall camp demonstrated impressive leadership, so much that his teammates elected Terry as one of six team captains.

“I love JT; he’s my right-hand man in the box with me on defense,” said Wright, also a team captain. “I think he deserves the captain’s spot and the leadership role. I’m excited.”

Terry recognizes the responsibility that comes along with the captaincy but vows not to change his approach.

“It’s a huge honor and it just motivates me to lead my brothers the best that I can, do everything I can to help this team have a successful season,” Terry said. “Personally, it doesn’t necessarily change anything for me because I’m going to try to be the same type of player that I always have been. I’m going to try to lead my guys in doing the things that are right, and just encouraging everyone on our team to be the best that we can be.”

As a tight end at Victory Christian, he recorded 52 receptions for 978 yards and 11 touchdowns as a senior in 2015, while being named a Tulsa World All-Metro and All-State selection.

Terry believes that a close-knit “brotherhood” translates into success on the field, and he has taken steps to help facilitate those interpersonal bonds.

“Just forming relationships is the main thing that helps you, just reaching out to them, inviting them over for barbecues or whatever,” Terry said. “Having that close-knit relationship with your teammates definitely helps on the field, it helps with communication. You even just want to play harder for them, because you’re out there really playing with your friends.”

As for the captaincy, which was a players-only election, Terry described the qualities he was thinking of when he filled out his ballot.

“I was just looking for guys that were leaders and that were always accountable and dependable,” he said, “just guys that you can look up to and they’re always doing the right thing and they’re leading the guys in their unit to do the right things as well.”

In other words, guys like himself.