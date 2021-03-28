Guerin-teed it was quite a week: ORU just made Frank Haith's job at TU tougher

If you are a TU/ORU neutral neutral in this city -- and there are thousands more neutrals than alumni -- who would you rather shell out $20 to watch on a Saturday night next winter?

Neither program is going to sell out its arena anytime soon. Both programs are happy for half-full anymore.

I’m not sure ORU can get there next season, even if Abmas, Kevin Obanor and coach Paul Mills all return, but the Golden Eagles just gave themselves a heck of a shot. The buzz of a March Madness breakthrough will do that.

Haith’s charge is to manufacture that buzz at TU. It hasn’t happened. Until it does, his following will continue to hold the scepter of Self, Tubby Smith, and Nolan Richardson against him.

Haith has always had to coach looking over his shoulder at his own program. Now he must do so looking at the one across town.

So that made me think last week. It wasn’t all...

Another thought

Remember the two brothers from Eastern Washington who went off on Kansas in the NCAA first round? Tanner and Jacob Groves? They both entered the transfer portal last Thursday.