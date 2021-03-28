Guerin-teed it was quite a week: ORU just made Frank Haith's job at TU tougher

Zach emailed last Wednesday about Tulsa basketball.
“I have to know your thoughts on Frank Haith,” he wrote, “and when/if TU cuts its losses and moves on from him.”
TU did not move on from Haith last week. The university extended his contract Friday in a decision that will be met with some skepticism. All you have to do is read Bill Haisten’s month-old column comparing Haith to predecessor Doug Wojcik to know that.
Here is what I know: Oral Roberts just made Haith’s job harder.
Back to Zach’s email: “We aren’t even the best team in Tulsa anymore!”
There are several Hurricane fans decrying the same thing after watching ORU flash into the Sweet Sixteen and come within a few inches on Max Abmas’ buzzer-beater of reaching the Elite Eight.
The Golden Eagles didn’t just get where TU hasn’t gone since Bill Self coached the Hurricane. They did so by playing entertaining basketball.
If you are a TU/ORU neutral neutral in this city -- and there are thousands more neutrals than alumni -- who would you rather shell out $20 to watch on a Saturday night next winter?
Neither program is going to sell out its arena anytime soon. Both programs are happy for half-full anymore.
I’m not sure ORU can get there next season, even if Abmas, Kevin Obanor and coach Paul Mills all return, but the Golden Eagles just gave themselves a heck of a shot. The buzz of a March Madness breakthrough will do that.
Haith’s charge is to manufacture that buzz at TU. It hasn’t happened. Until it does, his following will continue to hold the scepter of Self, Tubby Smith, and Nolan Richardson against him.
Haith has always had to coach looking over his shoulder at his own program. Now he must do so looking at the one across town.
So that made me think last week. It wasn’t all...
Another thought
Remember the two brothers from Eastern Washington who went off on Kansas in the NCAA first round? Tanner and Jacob Groves? They both entered the transfer portal last Thursday.
Was it because EWU lost its head coach earlier in the week? Not necessarily. The Eagles responded to Shantay Lagans’ departure by promoting his associate, David Riley.
“I would love to be coached by Dave,” Tanner Groves (the burly, bearded brother) told the The Spokesman-Review. “Just exploring all my options.”
The first thing I thought of when I saw this story was another March Madness darling -- ORU.
Would Abmas and Obanor consider exploring their options this spring?
They could return, with Mills or a promoted assistant should Mills take a higher-profiled job off his Sweet Sixteen run. They could figure it’s better to average 20 points for a mid-major that’s sure to win at least 20 games. They could realize that pro scouts find potential regardless of school or conference size.
Or they could seek bigger challenges at bigger schools in front of bigger crowds, even if that means smaller roles.
Remember, we’re way beyond college sports being scripted by Pixar. This is serious business. And it’s easier than ever for players to seek new jobs at different companies.
I hope Abmas and Obanor stick around. They have crafted a terrific story for themselves and their program. Imagine the potential of the final few chapters.
I’m just saying I wouldn’t be surprised if they shopped around.
And another
I realize the rage of spring for Oklahoma State football fans is Spencer Sanders’ development. Understandable. Sanders inherits even more importance with Tylan Wallace and Chuba Hubbard off to the NFL.
But let’s pay a little attention to Sanders’ backup.
Shane Illingworth must develop, too, since Sanders isn’t going to stop running the ball and therefore hasn’t suffered his last injury.
Illingworth completed 58 percent of his passes his freshman season when he was rushed into active duty by Sanders’ hurt ankle and OSU’s uncertain depth chart. He showed some promise but also looked his age.
He is working on that.
“He’s more confident in pulling the pin quicker,” Cowboys offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn said of Illingworth last week. “What I mean is if the receiver’s open, it’s gonna be just a split second. You’ve gotta get it out on time.
“He was a little hesitant last year, which most rookie quarterbacks are. He didn’t deliver the rock on time. Way different now. Much, much different.
“He sees the field really well. It’s just a matter of sitting in there and transitioning and seeing them open and believing it and throwing the dart. He’s doing that now.”
Last thought
It’s Lon Kruger’s actually. It should be given Kruger’s retirement after his 35-year college basketball coaching run.
I asked during his farewell Zoom session last Thursday what troubled him about his sport upon his departure.
“Great worry for the game, as great as the game is,” Kruger said. “The NCAA... It’s got to revamp. Period. I mean, we can’t continue as we are. Young coaches today thinking people violate the rules and nothing happens is ridiculous. I’m concerned about the young coaches taking that as a lead.
“One of the greatest things my dad imparted with me is there’s no satisfaction in cheating and winning. Absolutely anyone could do that...
“Yeah, there needs to be great changes. It’s tough because of the amateurism aspect, the legal front, what you can do. But the NCAA right now goes into a gun fight with a knife. And we’re not winning.”