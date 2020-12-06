Guerin-teed it was quite a week: If College GameDay ever comes to Tulsa, who is guest picker, Bill Hader, Dr. Phil or Drew Pearson?

The Tulsa World road crew was on the turnpike homeward bound from Oklahoma-Baylor past midnight Saturday, when photographer extraordinaire Ian Maule asked: “GameDay picker at a TU game?”
You latch into any conversation pieces you can get in a car at 1:30 a.m. The Mauler’s contribution was a godsend.
He’d seen where the Golden Hurricane had invited ESPN College GameDay to this Saturday’s home showdown against Cincinnati. (Note to TU athletic director Rick Dickson: give your social media crew a Christmas bonus for that bit of inspiration, even though ESPN picked Army-Navy instead).
Now Ian wondered what TU- or Tulsa-connected celebrity GameDay might invite to pick winners at the end of a show originating from H.A. Chapman Stadium.
The Mauler’s out-of-the-box idea is my favorite -- Bill Hader.
The SNL alum could bring some mischief to the show. I prefer him over TV’s Dr. Phil McGraw, who ESPN would probably call first since he actually played for the Hurricane once upon a time.
My suggestion on the car ride was Drew Pearson. A great story -- onetime quarterback and baseball prospect switches to receiver at TU, eventually becomes a Dallas Cowboys legend -- and a great, quick-witted personality.
Steve Largent came up as well for his TU roots. Dylan Bundy and Archie Bradley came up as current pro athletes with no college ties.
Broken Arrow alum Kristin Chenoweth didn’t come up, but she should have. She’d have a lot of fun.
Rogers alum Gailard Sartain didn’t come up. If he’s willing to reprise his role as Officer Bimbeau from “The Hollywood Knights,” one of cinema’s all-time underrated heels, sign him up.
Hale alum Gary Busey came up. What’s he doing nowadays?
Edison alum Bill Goldberg came up. He’d be fun, too, but he played football at Georgia before his pro wrestling fame. That sort of eliminates him.
Playing at Alabama eliminates McLain’s Josh Jacobs and playing at Kansas State eliminates Tyler Lockett, although I love seeing those dudes rep our city every chance they get.
I don’t know. If ESPN College GameDay ever does come here, maybe just let The World Picker appear as guest picker.
Anyway, now you know what made me think down the stretch of another week in the life.
This made me laugh
Dirk Chatelain’s fantastic Omaha World-Herald piece with Barry Switzer last Wednesday commemorating the 50-year anniversary of Nebraska’s 1970 national championship.
Chatelain did what every wise sports writer does when Switzer is the center of your story. He got out of The King’s way.
Switzer reflecting on OU’s 1978 infamous fumbles-stricken loss in Lincoln: “Sonofabitch... That one really haunts me.”
On Tom Osborne borrowing from his playbook: “They had a great north-south running game without a doubt, but once they added the option play, they wore people’s ass out.”
On Nebraska dominating OU through the 90s: “When Oklahoma was getting the (crap) beat out of them, 50-0, 60-0? I’m pretty sure that wouldn’t happen if I was here.”
On Bob Stoops coaching in the XFL: “He surprised me doing that damned crap. I don’t know why he would.”
On serving on the College Football Playoff committee: “I don’t give a (crap) about doing any of that. I’ll let someone else do it. I’d rather just watch it.”
On recruiting Texas: “I’m 100 miles from the Red River... If Oklahoma didn’t have the Texas high school recruiting territory, we wouldn’t have our tradition in college football.
“You take the University of Oklahoma and put it up there in the northeast corner of our state, we’d be like Kansas.”
Just a treasure.
Another thought
Text from a buddy after Iowa State blitzed West Virginia Saturday to clinch a Big 12 championship berth: “Good for Iowa St! Hope they can keep Campbell.”
So do I.
I want Matt Campbell to stay at Iowa State for the same reason I wanted Matt Rhule to stay at Baylor after the 2019 season -- he’s so good for the league.
It isn’t just that Campbell elevates the Cyclones’ level of football the same as Rhule elevated the Bears’. It’s his class.
After Texas’ Cameron Dicker missed a would-be game-tying 57-yard field goal attempt at the gun against the Cyclones Nov. 27, Campbell consoled him at the scene of the miss.
“That’s a really special football player,” Campbell said in postgame that day.
Spoken by a really special football coach.
This made me cry
A tweet from The Undefeated last Tuesday recognizing Richard Pryor would have turned 80 had he lived.
Dave Chappelle, Robin Williams and Eddie Murphy are/were comic geniuses. They just aren’t/weren’t Pryor.
The funniest, most honest, most profound comedian of them all.
