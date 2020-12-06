Guerin-teed it was quite a week: If College GameDay ever came to Tulsa, who is guest picker, Bill Hader, Dr. Phil or Drew Pearson?

Steve Largent came up as well for his TU roots. Dylan Bundy and Archie Bradley came up as current pro athletes with no college ties.

Broken Arrow alum Kristin Chenoweth didn’t come up, but she should have. She’d have a lot of fun.

Rogers alum Gailard Sartain didn’t come up. If he’s willing to reprise his role as Officer Bimbeau from “The Hollywood Knights,” one of cinema’s all-time underrated heels, sign him up.

Hale alum Gary Busey came up. What’s he doing nowadays?

Edison alum Bill Goldberg came up. He’d be fun, too, but he played football at Georgia before his pro wrestling fame. That sort of eliminates him.

Playing at Alabama eliminates McLain’s Josh Jacobs and playing at Kansas State eliminates Tyler Lockett, although I love seeing those dudes rep our city every chance they get.

I don’t know. If ESPN College GameDay ever does come here, maybe just let The World Picker appear as guest picker.