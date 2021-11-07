Guerin-teed it was quite a week: Did TU squander its upset bid, or did Cincinnati defense stand strong?

On third-and-goal after Cincinnati’s change-of-possession fumble, Brin must lean into the end zone instead of sliding short of it. Steven Anderson must secure the ball instead of losing it while reaching toward the end zone on fourth-and-goal.

All of this is true.

But then so is this: Cincinnati made some startling defensive plays to save that game.

Linebacker Deshawn Pace tackled Crawford one-on-one for four yards when Crawford needed five.

Pace dove to trip Shamari Brooks on first-and-goal from the 3 one play after the Bearcats’ fumble. It was the best push TU’s offensive line got in the four-down sequence, and it would have likely carried Brooks to the end zone were it not for Pace’s remarkable sellout.

On second-and-goal from the 1, Brooks cut right around Abe Anderson’s lead block and for a moment appeared end zone bound. Nope. Linebacker Wilson Huber smothered Brooks and planted him for no gain.

After Brin’s slip-down, TU tried a handoff to Steven Anderson on fourth-and-goal. Cincinnati defensive lineman Curtis Brooks exploded out of his stance, blew into the backfield and forced Anderson to step to his right, without any momentum, straight into Darrian Beavers’ midsection tackle at the 2-yard line.