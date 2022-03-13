Guerin-teed it was quite a week: Chris Paul and Philip Montgomery embrace at TU Pro Day and a "special" feeling sets in

Tulsa coach Philip Montgomery sat on the edge of a table last Thursday afternoon inside a Rejoice Christian football office, waiting for offensive lineman Chris Paul to finish his TU Pro Day media session.

Montgomery rose as Paul turned from the microphone. Both men smiled.

Then the 6-4, 325-pound Paul leaned down and wrapped himself in a long embrace with his head coach of the past five years.

“You did great,” Montgomery said as the back-patting hug continued. “You did great.”

We think of the future when it comes to Pro Days. When we see 10-15 TU, OU or OSU players running sprints, lifting weights and executing drills in front of 25-30 NFL scouts, how can we not? These players’ futures are literally on the line.

But Pro Days are also acknowledgments of the past. They are opportunities for players to thank those who helped guide them through college, to reflect on the experience.

Paul recognized the number of current TU players who drove out to Rejoice’s indoor facility for Pro Day. He recognized the attendance of past Hurricane teammates, Trevis Gipson and Jaxon Player among them.

At one point between stations, Paul stood next to fellow offensive lineman/draft prospect Tyler Smith. They were in quiet conversation with their arms draped around each other’s shoulders.

“One of the most beautiful things about our program is that brotherhood,” Paul told me as his day wound down.

It’s beautiful for the coaches, too.

“You watch them grow. You watch them develop. You see all of the time and the effort and the discipline they put into it,” Montgomery said. “Then it kind of comes to this day. Pro Day is one of those special days for all of us.”

I walked into the facility as players like Josh Johnson, Cullen Wick and Cristian Williams were peeling off their 40-yard dashes. The first voice I heard was Montgomery’s.

“C’mon!” he shouted. “C’MON!”

Montgomery was there all morning and into the lunch hour, until all of his now-former players were done. His day ended with that embrace.

“There’s only one Chris Paul hug. It just kind of engulfs you,” he said. “You feel all of the love and the warmth from it. I mean, it’s special.”

That feeling was clearly mutual Thursday.

Now you know my highlight from last week. As for others ...

This made me smile

The running backs and receivers who ran pass routes at TU Pro Day included a couple players from Oklahoma Baptist.

Williams, the TU safety watching from the sideline, rooted on the OBU Bison same as he supported Hurricane teammates Johnson, Shamari Brooks and Ezra Naylor.

This made me laugh

A fantastic TU Pro Day story that made the rounds...

A media colleague was shooting offensive line drills overseen by three NFL assistants, one of whom was from the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Eagles coach noticed the cameraman and said, just as matter of fact as can be, “You tell me if I get in your (bleep)ing way. I don’t want the back of my (bleep)ing head in your shot.”

The guy meant absolutely no offense. It was simply his way of saying hi.

The Philly way.

This made me nod my head

Oklahoma softball slugger Jocelyn Alo hit her record-breaking 96th home run against Hawaii over the weekend after basically being pitched around the past two weeks while stuck on 95.

“I just wanna say shout-out to the pitcher,” Alo said. “I don’t know her name, but she and the rest of the UH Wahine team were just ... competing. That’s all a team and myself can ask for is that you compete. They came out there and they just bowed up to us.”

The pitcher’s name is Ashley Murphy. And before you consider her on the unfortunate side of college softball history, you should read what she tweeted after Alo’s home run:

“Thank you for giving me the opportunity to challenge myself as a player and person. For all of you that didn’t pitch to her, you’re missing out!! So much respect for Jocelyn and the entire lineup 1-9.”

This made me nod my head harder

Alo’s response to Murphy’s tweet: “THANK YOU ASHLEY for just being a competitor. IT’S A WIN FOR WOMENS SPORTS AS A WHOLE. You make me better.”

This made me dance

I went to The Commodores’ concert with Christy Friday night, a Christmas gift from my peach of a sister-in-law.

Lionel Richie wasn’t with his old band, but then the band doesn’t need Lionel to play their best song, 3½ minutes of funky instrumental brilliance called “Machine Gun.”

Thanks, fellas, for including that one in your set Friday night. Thanks for a great show. Christy and I enjoyed the hour of time travel immensely.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.