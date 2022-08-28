Guerin-teed it was quite a week: A lesson that mothers know best starring Pooh Williamson, Tubby Smith and Rick Dickson

Let’s start our week with a story from Tulsa athletic director Rick Dickson’s media briefing last Wednesday ...

“Shortly before I did a coaching search and hired Tubby Smith, I’m gonna say it was the spring of 1991, I was asked to speak at the Beggs annual sports banquet, which I did,” Dickson said in reaching back to his first stint as TU AD. “A young lady introduced herself and said I needed to meet her son, who was a valedictorian at Beggs and wasn’t being recruited as he should be.

“I said, ‘Whatever I can do to inform you or to help ...

“Three weeks later I’m hiring a basketball coach. I think that was right at the onset of cell phones. Mine was completely blown up by Pooh’s mom now that we had a coach.”

Pooh Williamson was the under-recruited Beggs star whose mother put the hard sell on Dickson at that banquet.

“I said, ‘I’ll pass it along,’” Dickson continued. “I remember going to Tubby and saying, ‘Tubby, please do me a favor. There’s an AAU tournament in Jenks this weekend. If you or one of your staff guys could just go by and introduce yourself and tell him good luck or whatever ... Please do that for me.’

“On Monday I saw Tubby. ‘Tubby, did you see the Williamson kid?’

“He said, ‘Yeah I watched three of his games.’

“‘Can he play? Is he any good?’

“‘I followed him home and offered him a scholarship.’”

How about that.

Williamson’s contributions as a TU guard helped launch Smith’s coaching career. Smith’s rise helped launch Dickson’s administrative career. Williamson went on to renown as a college player and a college coach.

Now Pooh has returned to his alma mater to be Dickson’s associate AD for development. Dickson’s Wednesday briefing detailed that hiring and TU football alum Jimmy Stewart’s hiring as a mental health consultant in residence for athletics.

The moral of the story: Moms will always be the strongest, wisest and most loyal among us.

Now you know what made me laugh, think and cry last week. That wasn’t all.

This made me think

The final question to Nebraska football coach Scott Frost following the Huskers’ 31-28 season-opening giveaway to Northwestern Saturday: “If things don’t start going in the right direction, is there any point in time where you would consider stepping down?”

The definition of “dead coach walking”: a coach asked one game into a season about resigning.

So how does Frost’s woe factor into Oklahoma’s game at Nebraska Sept. 17? Does it at all?

Frost was under considerable fire before the Huskers’ trip to Norman last September. The Huskers, 3-touchdown underdogs, fought their guts out before falling 23-16. The Sooners were the ones who played as if under pressure.

OU is a 4-point favorite to win in Lincoln in three weeks. Given what happened in Nebraska’s opener, expectations will be that the Sooners win by more than that.

Is the pressure back on OU? How will Brent Venables approach that?

There is already so much intrigue in how Venables will manage his first road game as a head coach, his first big game at that.

Does Nebraska’s latest egg-laying make his, and his team’s, job easier or harder Sept. 17?

This made me laugh

Oklahoma State’s Hail Mary loss to Central Michigan came up at Mike Gundy’s press conference last Thursday, ahead of OSU-CMU revisited this Thursday night in Stillwater.

Asked if he considered pulling his team off the field to combat the officials’ blown call right before the Chippewas’ successful Hail Mary, Gundy answered: “More of what you’d see in a protest. Like, ‘Take your shirt off, lay on the field kinda deal. Hug a tree.”

I always said Gundy would be a better coach if he'd just get in touch with his inner tree-hugger.

And this made me laugh

OSU defensive coordinator Derek Mason referred to his defensive linemen as “goons, goblins and gremlins” during a media gathering last Thursday evening. It’s a group thing, in other words, not anyone individually.

I respect that.

I would respect it more if Mason could find a way to incorporate “Goonies” in there somewhere. The 52-year-old is a child of the 80s after all.

And this made me laugh

In what order was the following posted on OSU’s bulletin board after ESPN College GameDay Saturday morning?

A — David Pollack picking OU to win the Big 12 championship;

B — Lee Corso picking Texas to beat OU for the Big 12 championship;

C — Kirk Herbstreit picking Baylor to beat OU for the Big 12 championship;

D — Desmond Howard picking Baylor to win the Big 12 title and make the College Football Playoff; or

E — Chris “The Bear” Fallica picking TCU to win the Big 12 title.

This made me cry

Finished season one of “The Bear” on Hulu last week. It isn’t about Fallica. Or Justin Fields. Or the wild.

It’s hard to really explain what “The Bear” is about. It’s easy to explain how it makes me feel.

I don’t know that I can wait for season two to get that adrenaline rush back.