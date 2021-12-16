Guerin Emig: "We keep working until we get what we want." Resilience fuels TU football's 2020-21 comeback story

Jaxon Player hardened years before becoming Tulsa’s bedrock defensive lineman.
“I have 12 other siblings. I’m the middle child of my mom’s kids. I got picked on by my older brothers,” Player said. “I fought back but always got double-teamed. When I was about 13 they stopped messing with me. I hit the weight room and things changed a lot.”
It takes resilience to do what TU has done the past two football seasons, to plow through the worst of our pandemic and play for a 2020 American Athletic Conference championship, then to climb out of a 1-4 hole with a 5-2 finish and a berth in Monday’s Myrtle Beach Bowl against Old Dominion.
It takes players tough as antlers.
Cristian Williams toughened years before becoming TU’s seven-season safety, even before undergoing a spinal procedure halfway through his Golden Hurricane career so he could keep playing.
“I’ve had a chip on my shoulder coming from New Orleans and overcoming that,” Williams said in reference to his relocation to Dallas after Hurricane Katrina when he was 9. “Going somewhere that was out of my comfort zone, somewhere completely different and playing football in a totally different place. I did it again coming to Tulsa.”
Players define teams not just by talent but character. TU’s signature trait the past two seasons has been resilience. Toughness. Even hard-headedness.
Whatever you wish to call it, the Hurricane comes by it naturally. We might have seen it come to life over TU’s numerous come-from-behind wins since a victorious rally at No. 11 UCF in Game Two of 2020, but it has been there all along.
“When I started playing in little league, toughness was something my parents instilled in me,” said Yohance Burnett, who has withstood two season-ending knee injuries to become TU’s third-leading tackler this year. “Growing up playing football in Texas is pretty… You can only imagine. It’s real. Houston, man. A lot of competition around there.”
Players define teams but coaches enhance them by seizing on their kids’ strengths, physical or mental. This is easier for coaches who reflect those strengths.
Was Philip Montgomery resilient growing up playing his own football across Texas?
“I had to be. I didn’t have any choice,” the Hurricane head coach said. “Just trying to get somebody to take a chance on me.”
We have spent seven years trying to pin down the prevailing trait of Montgomery’s program. We probably should have dug into Montgomery’s childhood to save us the time.
“It’s the way my parents raised me. We worked for everything we got,” he said. “We didn’t have a lot. But the things we got in life we worked for.”
All those years doing chores as the family moved from one Texas town to another so Montgomery’s father could pastor to as many church folks as possible... The broken collarbone and busted ribs Montgomery played through in high school just for a shot at Div. II Tarleton State...
That leaves a mark on a man. When the man becomes a coach, it leaves a mark on his team.
“It’s obviously part of my makeup,” Montgomery said, “but I also think it’s part of our coaches’ makeup, the guys on our staff that pour into these young men. That’s part of our recruiting, too, guys that may have a little chip on their shoulder, or may have a situation where they’ve had to really strive and work for some of the things that they’ve wanted.
“That’s kind of our mentality, understanding I don’t need all the bells and whistles and all the frilly things to make something be great.”
“That’s something Coach Monty always preaches to us, that we believe and continue to fight,” Burnett said. “It’s everybody trusting each other and understanding that hey, there’s gonna be some ups and downs throughout the season. But it’s how you respond to it.”
The Hurricane responded to the infuriating starts and stops of the COVID-damaged 2020 season and came within a field goal of a conference title.
This year brought a 1-4 hole that became a 3-6 record through TU’s Nov. 6 loss at Cincinnati. The Hurricane made mistakes they shouldn’t have and lost games they shouldn’t have as a result.
And while there was no masking the inconsistent football, there was no denying the one thing the team had going for it.
“Get bowl eligible, go to a conference championship. As long as we still have one of those goals, we’re going to keep working to meet it,” Player said. “That’s where our mindset is. That’s where our resilience comes from. We keep working until we get what we want.”
Player, Williams and Burnett are among the Hurricane who made the effort despite TU’s losing seasons from 2017-19. They didn’t see a choice but to keep after it so they could eventually get what they want.
That they, along with their head coach, have something to show for that effort in 2020-21 is due to the dominant strand in their program’s DNA. Resilience.