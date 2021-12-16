Guerin Emig: "We keep working until we get what we want." Resilience fuels TU football's 2020-21 comeback story

Whatever you wish to call it, the Hurricane comes by it naturally. We might have seen it come to life over TU’s numerous come-from-behind wins since a victorious rally at No. 11 UCF in Game Two of 2020, but it has been there all along.

“When I started playing in little league, toughness was something my parents instilled in me,” said Yohance Burnett, who has withstood two season-ending knee injuries to become TU’s third-leading tackler this year. “Growing up playing football in Texas is pretty… You can only imagine. It’s real. Houston, man. A lot of competition around there.”

Players define teams but coaches enhance them by seizing on their kids’ strengths, physical or mental. This is easier for coaches who reflect those strengths.

Was Philip Montgomery resilient growing up playing his own football across Texas?

“I had to be. I didn’t have any choice,” the Hurricane head coach said. “Just trying to get somebody to take a chance on me.”

We have spent seven years trying to pin down the prevailing trait of Montgomery’s program. We probably should have dug into Montgomery’s childhood to save us the time.