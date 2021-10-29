Guerin Emig: TU's latest bizarre turn in loss to Navy does serious damage

Tulsa’s football season, weird from the very first snap, took another bizarre turn Friday night at H.A. Chapman Stadium. It was not for the good.
Navy, with one win on the season coming in, was literally unstoppable over the second half of a 20-17 victory over the Golden Hurricane. The Midshipmen had the ball four times after halftime. They marched to two touchdowns and a field goal for a 17-0 run which gave them a 20-10 lead with 4:14 left.
Then, after Davis Brin’s 2-yard touchdown pass to Ezra Naylor got TU close with 2:21 remaining, Navy fullback Isaac Ruoss bulled 17 yards for the first down needed to run out the clock, TU having evaporated all three time outs.
The evaporation was as strange as the game.
Philip Montgomery used his first timeout after TU’s third-and-2 defensive stop at the Hurricane 29-yard line with about 4:20 to go, the score 17-10. Nothing really wrong with that.
There was a lot wrong with this: TU had a personnel problem as the Midshipmen prepared to kick a 46-yard field goal, forcing Montgomery to waste time out No. 2.
What happened? TU had two players, Naylor and Tyon Davis, wearing No. 0 while defending the field goal, which could have been flagged.
“I didn’t want to take the penalty,” Montgomery said.
He took the time out. Bijan Nichols responded with the 46-yarder at the 4:14 mark to make it 20-10.
The Hurricane took possession and drove quickly to their only offensive touchdown. Or did they?
Brin’s would-be 43-yard touchdown throw to JuanCarlos Santana with just over three minutes left was reviewed. Replay officials ruled Santana’s knee touched down inside the 1 before he broke the end zone plane. The call was fine.
TU’s reaction to it was not.
The offense got caught on its sideline when the referee set the clock back in motion. That cost about 10 precious seconds.
In sudden hurry-up mode, TU ran a rushed quarterback sneak which was stuffed at the line of scrimmage. And that forced Montgomery to burn time out No. 3.
Shamari Brooks lost a yard after the stoppage, melting a few more ticks, before Brin rolled out and hit Naylor, finally, for the touchdown which made it 20-17.
Carlinos Acie covered Zack Long’s ensuing onside kick easily, setting up Ruoss’ clinching run and a surprising win by a 2-6 double-digit underdog.
TU dropped to 3-5 after the latest twist to a season that has seen the Hurricane hang with Ohio State and Oklahoma State, gut out three one-score victories and somehow lose to FCS Cal-Davis and Navy.
The problems emerging Friday night were several, starting with the fact TU must upset unbeaten Cincinnati next Saturday or unbeaten SMU Nov. 27 to reach the 6-win bowl eligibility threshold.
Challenging the No. 2 Bearcats next weekend was already going to be a chore. How does TU respond given Friday night’s unfortunate turn of events?
“A disappointing loss,” Montgomery called it. “We didn’t execute the way we wanted to throughout the game.”
Not even close. There were too many penalties, a familiar issue with this team.
There were too many dropped passes, including one by Josh Johnson in the end zone with 4:34 to go in the third quarter of a 10-10 game. That bobble somehow wound up in the lap of safety Rayaun Lane for an interception.
Brin deserved better on that play, and on his fourth-and-3 pass midway through the fourth quarter which Cannon Montgomery could not squeeze for a first down in Navy territory, the Hurricane trailing 17-10.
Other times, TU left blitzers unblocked and Brin exposed. And then there was a defense that went from forceful to frail after Navy’s only big play of the first half — Acie’s 64-yard run in the closing seconds before intermission.
“That play pushed the tide against us,” Montgomery said.
TU could not stem it. Navy made things happen on four straight possessions after halftime in typical triple-option ball control fashion, converting seven straight third downs at one point.
That left the Hurricane frustrated on a generally exasperating night.
TU’s latest game in a generally exasperating season.