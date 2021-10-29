Guerin Emig: TU's latest bizarre turn in loss to Navy does serious damage

Tulsa’s football season, weird from the very first snap, took another bizarre turn Friday night at H.A. Chapman Stadium. It was not for the good.

Navy, with one win on the season coming in, was literally unstoppable over the second half of a 20-17 victory over the Golden Hurricane. The Midshipmen had the ball four times after halftime. They marched to two touchdowns and a field goal for a 17-0 run which gave them a 20-10 lead with 4:14 left.

Then, after Davis Brin’s 2-yard touchdown pass to Ezra Naylor got TU close with 2:21 remaining, Navy fullback Isaac Ruoss bulled 17 yards for the first down needed to run out the clock, TU having evaporated all three time outs.

The evaporation was as strange as the game.

Philip Montgomery used his first timeout after TU’s third-and-2 defensive stop at the Hurricane 29-yard line with about 4:20 to go, the score 17-10. Nothing really wrong with that.

There was a lot wrong with this: TU had a personnel problem as the Midshipmen prepared to kick a 46-yard field goal, forcing Montgomery to waste time out No. 2.

What happened? TU had two players, Naylor and Tyon Davis, wearing No. 0 while defending the field goal, which could have been flagged.