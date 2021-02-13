Guerin Emig: TU's glorious 1981 basketball season resonates with Nolan Richardson 40 years later

I’m on the phone with Nolan Richardson, telling him that Tulsa’s basketball team just wore the tiger-striped uniforms his 1981 Golden Hurricane made famously cool, to honor the 40th anniversary of the most famously cool squad in TU sports history.
“Well, how about that,” Richardson says.
There is an appreciative tone in the 79-year-old man’s low, commanding voice. It warms the frostbitten morning.
“There was the NIT championship. The Louisville win to open that season,” Richardson says. “We played Purdue that year. Beat them, too. Oklahoma State. Oklahoma. It was a wonderful year, to bring in those kids that were with me in junior college, and the ones that were left over, like Bob Stevenson.
“It was something that seems like happened yesterday.”
It was 40 years ago. That’s can’t be right.
I was 13 years old and twisted up by adolescence. I didn’t know much of anything. I was mad and confused by everything.
The only thing that made any sense was getting in the car with Dad, making the five-minute drive downtown to the old Assembly Center and letting the mania of Richardson’s first TU team take me someplace happier.
I still feel that rush. I reach out to Richardson hoping he does.
You had such a pull on this city...
“Oh, I don’t know about that,” Richardson says with a chuckle that gives him away.
I mean, those stripes...
“Marquette came out wearing something like that. It was during that period. They were eye-catching. They were different,” Richardson says. “We had to do something at Tulsa to change the old way of thinking. I got rid of the straw Hurricane mascot. Hell, if he fell down he couldn’t get up, the damn thing was so heavy. My polka dot shirts, it gave folks something to talk about.”
Gosh, yes. The polka dots...
“I remember Ed Beshara (the legendary Tulsa clothier) telling me, ‘Why would you want to wear polka dots?’” Richardson says. “‘You’ll see. I guarantee you they’ll all be wearing them before it’s over.’ And they were. We even had ‘Polka Dot Night.’
“I got a call from some lady once after we got beat on the road. She said, ‘Coach, y’all played pretty good last night, but dammit you shoulda won the game.’ I said, ‘Yes, ma’am.’
“‘You know why you didn’t win?’ I said, ‘Go on and tell me. What happened?’
“‘You didn’t wear your damn polka dots! That’s what happened!’ I said, ‘Holy s--t.’
“One of my secretaries overheard and said, ‘What was that all about?’ I said, ‘She might have a point there. She told me I got my butt beat because I didn’t wear my polka dots.’
“I went to Ed and said, ‘Ed, I need some more polka dots.’”
A man is hired to win a few basketball games at a small private university and he ups and changes the fashion industry of his big city in year one.
To be a college basketball fan in Tulsa in 1981 boy... To watch this polka-dotted dude coach Paul Pressey, a human fullcourt trap with those tentacles of his, and David Brown, who could get an opponent to hand over the ball by just looking at him and daring him not to, and Greg Stewart and Phil Spradling.
Richardson brought all four with him to TU from Western Texas Junior College.
“All of my guys will live deep in me, but when you reflect back you realize you started somewhere,” Richardson says. “That group was a little different than the groups I had at Arkansas. We were more connected. My wife and me, we had them over on weekends, Saturdays and Sundays, in junior college. We got to Tulsa, they never stopped coming and spending time.
“Things change with each team, but that team was the original. We really, and still do, believed in family, as opposed to you just play together. When those guys came over to the house and ate, it was like I was their dad.”
A coach takes pride in that...
“Very much,” the coach says. “We came in as winners. We had just gone undefeated in a national (JUCO) championship season. When I got to Tulsa it was no different. I’ve always been very confident in what I could do.”
Maybe we should have seen the delirium coming in ’80-81. I’m glad we didn’t. It made discovering what Richardson and his kids were about more glorious.
“One of the questions at my job interview was, ‘Can you beat Oral Roberts, Coach?’” Richardson says. “I asked, ‘How many times do we play them?’ ‘Twice a year.’ ‘Well, we should win two of ’em.’
“I had a three-year deal. Contracts are usually five years. They give you the length of your first class. Mine was just three. But it didn’t bother me because my contract in junior college was just one. I just had to hit the road running. Immediately. That’s what we were able to do. We hit that road running and took off.”
Louisville. OU. ORU. OSU. Purdue. All of them went down before Christmas of ’80.
“When I got the job at Tulsa, everybody and their grandmother wanted to line up and play me,” Richardson says. “After that first year, nobody wanted to play me. Nobody. I couldn’t get a game. I told them, ‘I’ll come to you first. It don’t matter. But we’re gonna go home-and-home. We’re not gonna go two-for-one or three-for-one. Nope.’”
The coach and his players injected pizzazz and pride into their city 40 years ago. It was such a big deal. It still is.
I’m quite sure it always will be a very big deal for me.
How lovely to learn it remains a very big deal for the Hall of Fame coach who rose to even greater accomplishment and renown after leaving Tulsa in 1985.
Seriously, the impact you had on this place...
“Well, I appreciate that. I had a wonderful time,” Richardson says. “There was nothing more exciting to me, when it’s all said and done, than what happened our first year at TU.”