Guerin Emig: TU's glorious 1981 basketball season resonates with Nolan Richardson 40 years later

“Things change with each team, but that team was the original. We really, and still do, believed in family, as opposed to you just play together. When those guys came over to the house and ate, it was like I was their dad.”

A coach takes pride in that...

“Very much,” the coach says. “We came in as winners. We had just gone undefeated in a national (JUCO) championship season. When I got to Tulsa it was no different. I’ve always been very confident in what I could do.”

Maybe we should have seen the delirium coming in ’80-81. I’m glad we didn’t. It made discovering what Richardson and his kids were about more glorious.

“One of the questions at my job interview was, ‘Can you beat Oral Roberts, Coach?’” Richardson says. “I asked, ‘How many times do we play them?’ ‘Twice a year.’ ‘Well, we should win two of ’em.’

“I had a three-year deal. Contracts are usually five years. They give you the length of your first class. Mine was just three. But it didn’t bother me because my contract in junior college was just one. I just had to hit the road running. Immediately. That’s what we were able to do. We hit that road running and took off.”