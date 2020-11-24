Guerin Emig: TU's charmed football team a source of pride, joy for Tulsa at the perfect time

This is how the spirit of an uplifting season of Tulsa football is spread...

“We went and ate at Roosevelt’s the other day, me and a friend,” TU linebacker Zaven Collins said this week. “We had a guy approach us and say he was proud of us. He said how proud he was and keep working hard, and he was coming to the games, and he appreciates how we are as people.”

This is how something good — and Tulsa’s 5-1 season is way beyond “good” now that the Golden Hurricane has won many of those games in fairy tale fashion — arrives to help everyone through all of the bad, whether that is related to the pandemic or politics or personal loss or job loss or anything else stressing us all out...

“A lot of people have been pushing away,” TU receiver JuanCarlos Santana said, “but this has been a good way for people to come together and be a family like we’re supposed to be.”

“The campus has been loving it all,” Santana said of his charmed team. “We’ve been getting love from everywhere. Anywhere I go, to Wal-Mart or stores like that, They’re like, ‘Good game.’ They see TU logos on us and are like, ‘Keep goin’, keep goin’. We’re proud of y’all.’”

This is what that pride looks like...