Guerin Emig: TU's charmed football team a source of pride, joy for Tulsa at the perfect time

This is how the spirit of an uplifting season of Tulsa football is spread...
“We went and ate at Roosevelt’s the other day, me and a friend,” TU linebacker Zaven Collins said this week. “We had a guy approach us and say he was proud of us. He said how proud he was and keep working hard, and he was coming to the games, and he appreciates how we are as people.”
This is how something good — and Tulsa’s 5-1 season is way beyond “good” now that the Golden Hurricane has won many of those games in fairy tale fashion — arrives to help everyone through all of the bad, whether that is related to the pandemic or politics or personal loss or job loss or anything else stressing us all out...
“A lot of people have been pushing away,” TU receiver JuanCarlos Santana said, “but this has been a good way for people to come together and be a family like we’re supposed to be.”
“The campus has been loving it all,” Santana said of his charmed team. “We’ve been getting love from everywhere. Anywhere I go, to Wal-Mart or stores like that, They’re like, ‘Good game.’ They see TU logos on us and are like, ‘Keep goin’, keep goin’. We’re proud of y’all.’”
This is what that pride looks like...
“Whether that’s emails that people have sent or phone calls up here to the office, people have reached out,” Hurricane coach Philip Montgomery said. “Heck, I saw, maybe for one of the first times, some Christmas lights in somebody’s yard that had ‘TU’ lit up.”
That’s only fair. TU has helped light up the city.
The country has been through a lot the past dreadful year. Tulsa is no exception.
We’ve tried to stay positive, but that’s a heck of a task while so distant from each other, whether six feet apart to combat the coronavirus or 180 degrees apart on values and ideology. The few ties that bind us are like strands of gold anymore.
Ever since TU fought to the bitter end of a season-opening loss at Oklahoma State, those strands have been Gold.
The entire city can appreciate what Montgomery’s team has done. There’s no Bedlam rivalry taint here, no excuse to spite any success.
Ask the guy hanging OSU orange Christmas lights in the Pearl District for his second-favorite team, or the one hanging OU crimson lights near Brookside for his, they’ll agree.
“TU.”
That makes this season of Collins’ sustained excellence, Zach Smith’s second-half persistence, Santana’s blossoming and Davis Brin’s late blossoming door-to-door inspiring around here.
What a treat it has been watching the Hurricane rescue game after game after what we have endured week after week, month after month. To see players prance around in a sparkling blue and gold Panama hat – they call it their “JuJu hat” -- after game-saving Hail Marys or game-winning interceptions.
To see their coach dance around the locker room under a fountain of water bottle spray after logic-defying wins.
“We obviously are still trying to do some things in our community and be kind of a beacon of light,” Montgomery said. “I think our kids really want to be that for our city.”
“For Our City” was a TU football slogan recently, a social medial hashtag that attempted to help attach the program to its community.
Turns out, an actual football season works better.
“If nothing else, I’m hoping that our city will be able to wrap their arms around this team and what they’ve been able to do, and really understand that we are the University of Tulsa and we are very proud of that,” Montgomery said. “I hope they feel that from us and will continue to feel that from us.”
I believe they will, regardless of what happens Saturday when TU plays at Houston, or Dec. 5 when the Hurricane plays at Navy, or Dec. 12 when TU hosts College Football Playoff hopeful Cincinnati. It doesn’t matter what happens in any postseason or bowl game opportunities that follow.
It doesn’t matter if TU is underrated at No. 24, or if Collins is being undervalued as a national awards candidate, or if Montgomery is underappreciated for the job he has done. To complain about what isn’t happening is to spoil what is.
A season of Tulsa football unlike any other is happening. It has come along at a time unlike any other for our city.
Let’s be grateful for that.
“Guys have turned this season into a positive,” Collins said.
Thank goodness for those guys, and the joy they have helped spread across a city that could use some.
View from the sidelines: Tulsa defeats Tulane in double OT thriller
Highlights: TU rallies past Tulane in dramatic fashion
Tulane at Tulsa
Tulane at Tulsa
Tulane at Tulsa
Tulane at Tulsa
Tulane at Tulsa
Tulane at Tulsa
Tulane at Tulsa
Tulane at Tulsa
Tulane at Tulsa
Tulane at Tulsa
Tulane at Tulsa
Tulane at Tulsa
Tulane at Tulsa
Tulane at Tulsa
Tulane at Tulsa
Tulane at Tulsa
Tulane at Tulsa
Tulane at Tulsa
Tulane at Tulsa
Tulane at Tulsa
Tulane at Tulsa
Tulsa Tulane
Tulane at Tulsa
Tulane at Tulsa
Tulsa Tulane
Tulane at Tulsa
Join a growing group of Oklahomans who believe in supporting local journalism
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!