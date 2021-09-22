Guerin Emig: TU walks fine line in scheduling nonconference one-offs at Ohio State, Ole Miss and Washington

TU fans confronting that reality might have hoped the Hurricane had never scheduled Ohio State in the first place. Yes, the kids fought hard. Same as they did at Power 5 bastions Michigan State in 2019, Texas and Arkansas in ’18 and Ohio State again in ’16.

But yes, those games all ended in defeat.

These same fans have undoubtedly notice that TU plays at Ole Miss next year and at Washington in 2023.

And while it is worth noting that all of those nonconference one-offs, where TU travels without getting a home game in return, were scheduled before Dickson became AD, it is instructive to gauge Dickson’s feelings about the practice moving forward.

“It’s a fine line,” he said. “Whereas 30 years ago as a younger version of myself (a reference to Dickson’s first stint as TU AD) it was kind of a pride thing. ‘We can play Texas A&M home and home.’ ‘We can play Miami home and home.’ And we did.

