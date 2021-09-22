Guerin Emig: TU walks fine line in scheduling nonconference one-offs at Ohio State, Ole Miss and Washington

Late last week before Tulsa traveled to Ohio State, pocketed $1.1 million to play the Buckeyes, and went down bravely in a game contested well into the fourth quarter, TU athletic director Rick Dickson said something worth hearing:
“In the long run I think our kids enjoy the prospect of playing in a stadium of 100,000. Those things are part of a pretty cool experience. I know our kids loved going to Oklahoma State, even, last Saturday. Outside of the heat, it was a fun atmosphere. They showed they can compete on those stages. And they like to do that.
“I just think you have to use discretion.”
Nonconference football can be tricky at a place like TU, as this seasons attests. The Hurricane deserved its season-opening loss to UC Davis, but probably deserved better than its 28-23 defeat in Stillwater, and definitely deserved better than the 41-20 final score in Columbus.
TU definitely deserved better than the task of playing the two OSUs on consecutive Saturdays.
“If you are able to wind back the clock and do anything differently, it would be not to have back-to-back games like this,” Dickson said. “Those are things you sometimes don’t have control over.”
At any rate, the Hurricane’s best-case nonconference record is now 1-3. They will be 1-3 with a victory over 14-point underdog Arkansas State Saturday. Not exactly a gust of wind heading into American Athletic Conference play.
TU fans confronting that reality might have hoped the Hurricane had never scheduled Ohio State in the first place. Yes, the kids fought hard. Same as they did at Power 5 bastions Michigan State in 2019, Texas and Arkansas in ’18 and Ohio State again in ’16.
But yes, those games all ended in defeat.
These same fans have undoubtedly notice that TU plays at Ole Miss next year and at Washington in 2023.
And while it is worth noting that all of those nonconference one-offs, where TU travels without getting a home game in return, were scheduled before Dickson became AD, it is instructive to gauge Dickson’s feelings about the practice moving forward.
“It’s a fine line,” he said. “Whereas 30 years ago as a younger version of myself (a reference to Dickson’s first stint as TU AD) it was kind of a pride thing. ‘We can play Texas A&M home and home.’ ‘We can play Miami home and home.’ And we did.
“It’s become more commonplace today where you sign on for some of the one-offs. It’s one of the steps you have a choice of making to help make up that gap by not being in a league that receives the level of media rights that those above us do. You have to utilize all the options you have available to help bridge that gap. This is one of them.”
As with everything related to college athletics, college football nonconference scheduling included, the conversation must start with revenue potential.
It becomes a more critical conversation in leagues like the AAC, where $7 million annual media rights distributions to member schools pale compared to Power 5 figures ranging from $33 to $54 million.
Million-dollar checks for non-conference one-offs – the Tulsa World’s Kelly Hines reports the $1.1 million figure for TU-Ohio State, with $1.45 million due TU for next year’s game at Ole Miss and another $1.6 million for the Washington trip in 2023 – come in pretty handy when those amounts aren’t significantly different than your annual media rights payout.
Those checks become helpful pieces of the financial puzzle Dickson must fit together.
“When you start going down the checklist, it starts with your media rights fees, your NCAA distribution (from the men’s basketball tournament), your annual fund, your marketing rights revenue stream,” he said. “And then you start looking at other variables. What can we do in suite sales and premium seat sales and season ticket sales and single game sales?”
Dickson reports positive movement in all areas but season ticket sales. He stops short, however, of dismissing the possibility of scheduling more nonconference one-offs.
“If there are particular opportunities that make a lot of sense, whether for recruiting purposes or visibility playing a national team, then maybe you consider it,” Dickson said. “But not just as a foundation piece.”
Again, it’s one piece of TU’s financial puzzle. Not THE piece.
Moving forward, Dickson must continue to work at solutions to stabilize TU’s bottom line. He must trust commissioner Mike Aresco to work to enhance AAC media rights packages.
Dickson must consult with Hurricane football coach Philip Montgomery about Power 5 scheduling possibilities that arise, the two weighing pluses and minuses related to exposure and competition.
TU starts an eight-year home-and-home series with Oklahoma State in 2024. That should be a big factor moving forward.
“A stabilizing piece like that series gives you a different vantage point. It shouldn’t be an automatic assumption you do (a nonconference one-off) every year,” Dickson said. “Maybe you do one every couple years, or based on the merit of it and not that it has to be a year in, year out funding piece only.”
Balance is what TU seeks, whether related to the athletic budget or the nonconference football schedule. It is a fine line.
Dickson does have to use discretion as he walks it.