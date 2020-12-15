Guerin Emig: TU players know: The 'whys' surrounding their AAC title game pale compared to the 'what' — Cincinnati awaits at last

“I actually want to play them super bad,” he said. “Yeah. I wanna play them bad. This is one of those games that me and the whole team have been looking forward to all year.”

It really does feel like a whole year. The original TU-Cincinnati date was Oct. 17. Officially, that translates to two years in coronavirus times, when clocks tick like cows chewing their cud.

To shake our heads and realize it’s finally happening? That a conference championship hangs in the balance this time?

“A dream come true,” Hurricane offensive lineman Chris Paul called it.

Every TU player should think so boldly. Given this team’s bedtime-story run through what could have been a horror show of a season, why not?

Why not talk a little boldly as well? What do you have to lose when you are a two-touchdown underdog Saturday night.

What do you have to lose at the end of a season in which you have consistently done what others have insisted you could not?

“I feel like the respect that we want is not going to happen until we go win the championship,” Green said. “I haven’t really been paying attention. But when we win, I know we’re going to get the right amount of respect. (Quick pause) If we win.”