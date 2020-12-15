Guerin Emig: TU players know: The 'whys' surrounding their AAC title game pale compared to the 'what' — Cincinnati awaits at last

Tulsa cornerback Allie Green has a message for the conspiracy theorists: Chill.
No, the Golden Hurricane didn’t get jobbed when Cincinnati had two coronavirus outbreaks the two weeks the Bearcats were scheduled to play at TU during the regular season.
No, TU isn’t getting jobbed for playing Saturday’s American Athletic Conference championship game at Cincinnati as a result of the second postponement last week, which became a cancellation, which meant the Bearcats would host the title game as the higher-ranked College Football Playoff team.
“COVID issues are serious. That could have easily happened to anybody in my eyes,” Green said factually Tuesday. “If COVID was the thing each time, even if there’s a third time, there’s no one to be mad at. Even though it is difficult to take in, especially when you’re ready to play, when you want to play.
“But COVID is serious. I’d rather people be safe and healthy to play a football game.”
Let’s focus not on the “why” here. All that does is blow wasteful negative energy into the Hurricane’s resoundingly positive season.
No, this is strictly about the “what.” TU is finally getting a shot at the Bearcats.
How bad do you wanna play these guys, Mr. Green?
“I actually want to play them super bad,” he said. “Yeah. I wanna play them bad. This is one of those games that me and the whole team have been looking forward to all year.”
It really does feel like a whole year. The original TU-Cincinnati date was Oct. 17. Officially, that translates to two years in coronavirus times, when clocks tick like cows chewing their cud.
To shake our heads and realize it’s finally happening? That a conference championship hangs in the balance this time?
“A dream come true,” Hurricane offensive lineman Chris Paul called it.
Every TU player should think so boldly. Given this team’s bedtime-story run through what could have been a horror show of a season, why not?
Why not talk a little boldly as well? What do you have to lose when you are a two-touchdown underdog Saturday night.
What do you have to lose at the end of a season in which you have consistently done what others have insisted you could not?
“I feel like the respect that we want is not going to happen until we go win the championship,” Green said. “I haven’t really been paying attention. But when we win, I know we’re going to get the right amount of respect. (Quick pause) If we win.”
No, Allie. Go ahead and call your shot, man. You and your mates have earned the right.
Several teams have had their seasons turned upside down by the pandemic, TU among them. Precious few, however, have kept their players and pieces together like the Golden Hurricane.
Who or what caused the distress is a lot more trivial than TU’s response to it all. The response is what got the Hurricane to its first conference championship game since 2012.
Ultimately, it doesn’t even matter where TU must go to play that game.
“We’re pleased to play in the championship,” Paul said, “whether it’s here at Skelly Field or over there at their place or in a parking lot.”
They’re just itching to play for a ring. They’re itching to play Cincinnati to try to get one.
“I know everybody is going to be fired up,” Green said. “Like, this is going to be a very intense game for both teams. For us, it’s going to be super intense. We’ve been ready to play, especially due to the fact that we feel like we didn’t have the COVID issues.”
OK, so maybe there’s a wee bit “why” in TU’s approach to Saturday’s game. Just don’t lose your grip on the “what.” Golden Hurricane players certainly aren’t.
They finally get to play the Bearcats. The newest plot line to their bedtime story is also the best.
“We want to go to their stadium and dominate,” Green said, “make it feel good if (half-second pause) when we win. That’s really it.”
