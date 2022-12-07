Guerin Emig: TU football future hinges on new coach navigating new-looking conference

Kevin Wilson wasn’t even a minute into his address as Tulsa’s new football coach Tuesday when he said: “In this day and age with the dynamics of college sports and changing conferences, we’ve got a chance to be a strong, strong player in our conference as we move forward.”

Wilson will have the most say in TU’s direction. He must get the Hurricane playing with the discipline, toughness and excitement he touted Tuesday. He must, bottom line, improve on the 26-47 record from his first head coaching stint at Indiana from 2011-16.

His opportunity to do so stems from not only learning from his past, but taking advantage of his league’s future.

The American Athletic Conference loses Cincinnati, Houston and UCF to the Big 12 next July 1. All three football programs enjoyed national breakthroughs as AAC members. All three won AAC titles in the process.

The AAC adds current Conference USA members North Texas, UAB, Charlotte, Rice, Florida Atlantic and UTSA next July 1. Let’s see where those six football programs sit...

North Texas just fired head coach Seth Littrell after its first winning season since 2018.

UAB is still adjusting to longtime coach Bill Clark’s 6-month-old resignation. The Blazers just hired Trent Dilfer despite Dilfer having never coached in a college game.

Charlotte just went 3-9 in a third straight losing season. The 49ers have hired Biff Poggi, a career high school coach before joining Jim Harbaugh’s Michigan staff as an analyst last year.

Rice hasn’t changed coaches but also hasn’t posted a winning season since 2014.

Florida Atlantic has changed coaches, hiring Tom Herman after Willie Taggart went 15-18 in three years with the Owls.

Jeff Traylor has gone 30-9 in three years at UTSA. He has the Roadrunners on high ground after back-to-back C-USA championships.

UTSA will be a handful for Wilson’s Hurricane. Florida Atlantic might be, depending on whether Herman recaptures the magic from his Houston tenure.

In general, though, the AAC just added a bunch of teams more on the Hurricane’s competitive level than the three teams it lost. It added teams more on the Hurricane’s ancillary level, ranging from coach’s salary (Taggart reportedly made $750,000 at FAU) to home attendance (Charlotte, Rice and North Texas averaged crowds under 20,000 this year), but let’s keep our focus on the competitive balance here.

AAC holdovers will have a say in this. Tulane just waxed UCF 45-28 for this year’s league title. The Green Wave isn’t going anywhere.

Neither are SMU and East Carolina. They are 7-5 heading into bowl games later this month.

Memphis is 6-6 entering the First Responder Bowl against Utah State. The Tigers are 6-2 against TU in AAC meetings.

It isn’t like this will be a walk in Woodward Park for Wilson.

It won’t be bouncing around Turkey Mountain’s terrain on a bike, either, now that Cincinnati, Houston and UCF are about to be someone else’s problem.

Imagine Wilson taking over Indiana in December of 2010 and seeing off Ohio State, Michigan and Penn State the summer of ’11 and you get an idea.

“I’m excited to represent what I think is an elite school that stands for so many things within this community, a program that has a great tradition,” Wilson said Tuesday just before touching on conference realignment. “Has a chance, I think, to always be competitive. Not just be a winning program but a program that can fight for championships.”

TU has celebrated winning seasons over its eight-year run in the American Athletic Conference, understandably given the next-level company it has kept. To “fight for championships” sounds altogether different.

But then this is a different coach about to navigate a different-looking league.