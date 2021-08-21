Guerin Emig: TU AD Rick Dickson has already worked a minor miracle. Now comes the hard part.

Rick Dickson has moved Turkey Mountain over the past 11 months, reshaping the perpetually scrutinized athletic department at the University of Tulsa into something potentially valuable.
“We went from being an outlier and a problem that had to be resolved,” the TU athletic director said last week, “to becoming the centerpiece of a new strategic plan.”
TU’s plan is to brighten its profile through refocused enrollment and next-level fundraising. Dickson has convinced university stakeholders that Golden Hurricane athletics represents a gateway to both tasks.
In doing so, he appears to have brought some stability to a campus that has been teetering for years, the byproduct of a dreadful combination of rising costs, a dripping revenue faucet and administrative volatility.
Given that Dickson was hired as TU’s interim athletic director last September, that it took until February for the interim tag’s removal and until last week to solidify his future with the announcement of a three-year contract, his second time through as AD – Dickson had the job from 1990-94 – has been a miraculous whirlwind.
Now comes the hard part.
The next three years on that new contract of his?
“Yeah, that’s important for us absolutely,” Dickson said.
A succinct understatement about a monumental task. Tasks, really.
The job is far from done at TU.
Dickson reports fundraising is encouraging, particularly considering the remote nature of the past 11 months. He reports TU coaches have responded to the enrollment intiative by adding 73 student-athletes
“Going forward we’ll double that,” Dickson said.
Going forward the plan is to add sports. But then that’s going to take a deeper revenue dive.
And so?
“We’ve got to create an endowment that gives us some permanent stability, along with tickets (sales and renewals) and annual funds,” Dickson said. “That helps bridge the fact we’re competing and fighting above the level of what our profile is. We’re a middleweight profile at a heavyweight level. We’ve got to have a bridge that’s permanent, not just a rope bridge.”
Dickson must think in the millions, not thousands. Along those lines, he has days of optimism.
He always practices in realism.
“You get that 24-hour reprieve,” he said, “and then you start again.”
It is an urgency triggered not just by what happens in your house...
“The houses around you,” Dickson finished. “No question.”
Tulsa’s American Athletic Conference will feel the ripple of Oklahoma’s and Texas’ move to the SEC eventually. Dickson isn’t certain of particulars, just that he must consider the possibilities.
“Of course you do,” he said. “You have to.”
“Who’s to say 32 or something similar emerge out of all these conferences and say, ‘We don’t need any branding. We’re call ourselves what we are and go off and do something completely different,’” Dickson said of a model he calls “NFL lite.” “Just like the eight left in the Big 12 (after OU’s and Texas’ relocation), you see six or eight in the SEC, you see six left behind from the Big Ten, eight or nine from the Pac-12 and on and on. And out of that emerges another group no different than us at that point in time.
“That’s what it feels like to me, who’s experienced a lot of (conference movement). It feels like OK, we’re not doing this little conference shuffle. We just launched this two steps ahead of this step-by-step thing that’s been going on for 25 or 30 years, since Frank Broyles (and Arkansas) left the Southwest Conference.”
If things don’t break that big, at least for a while, Dickson believes the AAC operates from a position of strength.
“We feel like we’re in a pretty stable situation, and not just a league where it’s inevitable that members exit and do something else,” he said. “I don’t think that’s necessarily the case today.”
“Stable” is the operative word whether applied to the situation involving TU or its conference. It is the most hopeful, helpful word at a time the entire college sports industry sweats the fallout from the ongoing pandemic, the introduction of name, image and likeness and the potential for seismic structural change in the aftermath of the SEC’s hammer drop.
The challenges double for middleweights like TU. At least Dickson has gifted Golden Hurricane athletics some stability the past 11 months.
He must provide even more the next three years.
“I know how to lead but that’s not what this is about,” he said. “It’s really how to serve and support others.”
It’s all of that together, truthfully, as Dickson embarks on three years that will define his university’s athletic department well beyond that.