Guerin Emig: The Group of Five doesn't need its own College Football Playoff, the Playoff needs to expand and give the G5 a shot

If you think the answer here is taking half of college football and having it play for a separate second-division championship, for what some would consider participation trophies, that ain’t it.

This is:

“In my opinion we’re going to have to expand the playoff and add more teams,” Tulsa coach Philip Montgomery said. “Guarantee that one of these, and obviously I’m going to be biased, I think it’s going to be our conference, but a team that is not considered a power conference, give them an opportunity to get in there and show what they can do.”

Expand the CFP. Even if Alabama rolls on, make it more interesting with a quarterfinal round.

Make it more possible for what Montgomery is after here: “There just needs to be a path where you’re going to have an opportunity to go compete. I think that’s all anybody is really asking for.”

The Group of Five asking, “Got room for one more?” is reasonable on the grounds of both competition and fairness.

It sure beats admitting: “Didn’t have a reservation. They’re full. Let’s just go eat someplace else. Food’s half as good, but what choice do we have?”