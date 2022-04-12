Guerin Emig: Thank you, Ed, for getting me to reconsider one TU football fan's reaction to one spring scrimmage flare-up

I love to get readers to think.

I love it even more when readers respond to a column and get me to think.

Ed provided a textbook example of that when he reached out about the last section of my most recent Monday column.

First, the section...

I heard a fan complain about the brief dust-up between Tulsa teammates at TU’s spring football scrimmage last Saturday. It was a minor incident, some pushing and shoving, but major enough for Philip Montgomery to call everyone together for a cool-down before restarting the football.

The fan didn’t care for the behavior and voiced their opinion. I considered that to be an overreaction, mostly because I have seen countless such episodes in practice or intrasquad scrimmage settings over my years covering college football.

I don’t chalk it up to “boys being boys” so much as the calendar — a football team goes multiple weeks banging on each other instead of opponents, tension and tempers tend to run hot. You feel it every spring season and every August preseason camp.

Now for Ed’s email...

“I always appreciate your thoughtful perspective,” he wrote Monday morning. “As a TU alum and fan, I just wanted to provide a bit of context for the fan who was embarrassed by the scuffle at the scrimmage.

“Please keep in mind that TU fans have watched their team become more and more undisciplined over the past few years. The brawl after the bowl game against Mississippi State was a huge embarrassment, which was compounded by the embarrassment of losing to an FCS school in the home opener the following season because so many starters were suspended.

“Maybe the coaches feel our guys have to play with a massive chip on their shoulders to compete. But the resulting penalties have been out of control for years.

“I imagine a fan who cared enough to show up to the Spring Game has witnessed the lack of discipline firsthand and was thinking, ‘Here we go again.’”

Ed’s letter is thoughtful on multiple levels, and most obviously related to TU’s football.

Last year the Hurricane ranked No. 123 out of 130 FBS teams in fewest penalty yards per game.

TU ranked No. 126 out of 127 in that statistic in 2020 and No. 130 out of 130 in 2019. The Golden Hurricane ranked No. 94 in 2018 and No. 98 in 2017.

The last year TU played relatively clean football was 2016, when it ranked No. 57 in fewest penalty yards.

That’s hard proof to back Ed’s point about penalties “being out of control for years.”

And while I would suggest that’s a systemic coaching issue broader than a lack of player discipline, there is no denying that discipline figures into that awful statistical trend prominently.

Ed brought up the brawl at the end of TU’s 2020 Armed Forces Bowl loss to Mississippi State. That incident wasn’t on my mind when I saw the skirmish Saturday — what I saw was shoving, not punching — but I never considered that it might be on other fans’ minds.

The 2020 brawl was, to borrow Ed’s term, a “huge embarrassment.” It remains so. Punch “Tulsa football” into the YouTube subject line, one video of the Mississippi State brawl shows 1.3 million hits, compared to thousands for other, more flattering Hurricane videos.

The carry-over suspension of six TU players for the 2021 opener against UC Davis, and three more players for the first half of that game, did set an ominous tone for the Hurricane’s 19-17 loss that night.

Pack all of this together and that’s how a fan thinks “Here we go again” at the sight of a spring scrimmage flare-up.

Now, I would caution that it’s entirely possible there have been practice/intrasquad flare-ups at ULM this spring. And at Kansas. And LSU, Eastern Michigan and Iowa. Those were the five least-penalized teams in FBS last year.

I would remind everyone that isolated incidents can be nothing more than that. I didn’t see Saturday’s incident as anything more.

If you did, if you saw the dust-up as symptomatic of something bigger and worse, I get it now.

Ed asked me to “Please keep in mind...” That’s something I ask of you all the time. That’s something I have wanted my readers to do since I began writing columns.

Thank you, sir, for reminding me that this is a two-way exercise.

