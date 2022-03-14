Guerin Emig: Some suggestions for Rick Dickson as he launches TU's most critical coach search since landing Nolan Richardson

Rick Dickson has been an athletic director for 28 years. He has more contacts in his phone than all of the Kardashians combined. I know he’ll put them to good use now that he must find Tulsa’s next basketball coach.

Since this is the most important TU coach search since Emery Turner landed Nolan Richardson 42 years ago, I just want to be sure that the venerable Mr. Dickson doesn’t miss anyone.

On that note...

Dickson should call Mike Anderson.

Anderson sought the TU job before landing his first coaching position in 2002. If he wants it now, after leading Missouri, Arkansas and St. John’s, Dickson needs to ask why.

Why leave St. John’s one year after being named Big East Coach of the Year and receiving a six-year contact extension? Is this a coach running to a new job or running from his old one?

Frank Haith was running from Missouri and not toward TU in 2014. Derrick Gragg, TU’s AD at the time, missed that red flag, hired Haith anyway and now Dickson must resuscitate the entire program with this hire.

Dickson should call Pooh Williamson.

Williamson is as connected to Tubby Smith as Anderson is to Richardson. Since Smith and Richardson are TU basketball royalty, since Dickson must convince the sleeping TU basketball fan base to care again, and since Dickson hired Smith in his first rodeo as TU AD, this can’t just be a courtesy call.

Dickson should give Williamson every opportunity to convince him that a coach who has been an assistant for 12 schools in 25 years would make a dynamite head coach for the Hurricane.

Dickson should call Paul Mills.

Alongside Richardson and Smith in TU’s hoops holy trinity is Bill Self, and we all remember Self’s crosstown relocation from ORU in 1997.

Mills isn’t as hot a prospect 25 years later, but Dickson still must call him.

It is a reflection of TU’s doldrums that Mills wouldn’t automatically answer. He coaches a more vibrant program right now. He could stay at 81st and Lewis, try to take ORU back to the 2023 NCAA Tournament, then parlay that into a better job than the one at 11th and Harvard.

Dickson should call Lon Kruger.

First, he should ask: “Any chance you’re bored out of your mind golfing in Vegas and want to coach again?”

Then after Kruger says, “Nope,” Dickson should ask about Chris Crutchfield and Carlin Hartman, two Kruger assistants at Oklahoma who are now at Oregon and UNLV, respectively.

Dickson should call Kelvin Sampson.

Sampson’s heir apparent at Houston is his assistant son, Kellen. Does that make Kellen off limits to head coaching opportunities in the meantime? Nope.

Dickson should talk to Kellen, discover how bright and personable that kid is, and then ask: “Is coaching against your dad before Houston joins the Big 12 a deal-breaker?”

Dickson should call Chris Beard.

There is a common denominator to Beard’s wild success at Texas Tech and Mark Adams’ wilder success at Tech now that Beard is at Texas — Red Raiders assistant coach Sean Sutton.

It’s crazy how much Sutton has meant to that program since he joined it in 2017.

It’s crazy that anyone thinks Sutton doesn’t deserve another head coaching shot now that his penance for his Oklahoma State sins is 12 years and counting.

Dickson should call Scott Drew.

He should ask about Drew’s longtime assistant Jerome Tang. Then he shouldn’t take offense when Drew tells him Tang is about to get a much bigger job than Tulsa.

Dickson should call Mark Few.

Every AD should call Few after what 20-year Gonzaga assistant Tommy Lloyd did as Arizona head coach this season. If Few answers, Dickson should pay particular attention when Few props up Zags assistant Roger Powell Jr.

Dickson should call Jay Wright.

Every AD in need of a coach should call Wright about his Villanova assistants. Every year.

Dickson should call Kim English.

English was on Haith’s TU staff. He just went 14-16 in his first season as George Mason head coach.

Two strikes? Not necessarily. English is young, sharp and vivacious.

The problem is a lot of folks at Missouri see that, too. The Tigers might just hire English to replace Cuonzo Martin.

Dickson should call Gregg Marshall.

Not to offer the former Wichita State coach the TU job — Marshall’s character rates as low as his coaching rates high — but to ask about former Shocker assistants Chris Jans (now at New Mexico State) and Dana Ford (now at Missouri State).

Dickson should call Bruce Weber.

It probably wouldn’t be a long conversation after Dickson tells the newly-departed Kansas State coach what he can pay him. But maybe Weber really, really wants to be on a bench again. Like right now.

