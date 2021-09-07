Guerin Emig: Rocked by a bad loss and worse realignment reports, TU manages a critical week

TU finally has some financial traction. What a shame if the Hurricane slips back to penny-pinching in a devalued AAC.

The Hurricane finally regained some competitive traction last year, beating UCF and coming within a field goal of toppling Cincy for the AAC title. That was nearly TU in the Peach Bowl.

To go from that peak to a Missouri Valley-like AAC schedule if the Bearcats, Knights and Cougars scram? Ouch.

One month ago Aresco kicked off AAC Football Media Day and said: “We as a conference are in the strongest position we’ve ever been in.”

Now he’s being asked about Cincinnati, Houston and UCF and telling the Wichita Eagle: “It would be a shame if those teams do go, but if they do, we’ll be prepared to deal with that and move on.”

Don’t expect that statement to calm members of a suddenly-shaken American Athletic Conference, TU included.

“Do I hear the rumors? Do I have a few conversations here and there with Rick? Yes,” Montgomery said with a nod toward TU athletic director Rick Dickson. “But my goal is about our football team, about us performing on Saturday and us preparing for Oklahoma State...