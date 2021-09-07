Guerin Emig: Rocked by a bad loss and worse realignment reports, TU manages a critical week

This week at Tulsa Football Inc. is about blocking Malcolm Rodriquez and tackling Brennan Presley. About correcting the mistakes in last week’s startling loss to UC Davis so that TU has a shot at Oklahoma State Saturday.
“I’ve got my hands full enough with that,” Hurricane coach Philip Montgomery said Tuesday.
Clearly.
And yet we must acknowledge that this week at Tulsa Athletics Inc. extends well beyond a football game at OSU to something far more important and potentially much more troubling.
The Big 12 Conference, needing a quick pivot in the aftermath of Oklahoma’s and Texas’ announced defection to the SEC, has apparently zeroed in on TU’s American Athletic Conference. SI.com reports the Big 12 could vote to admit AAC A-listers Cincinnati, Houston and Central Florida, plus football independent Brigham Young, this Friday.
“When there’s this much smoke, there’s probably a fire,” AAC commissioner Mike Aresco told the Wichita Eagle. “We have not received an official notice yet. But if we do, we’ll deal with it if that does happen. We don’t know what the timetable would be or how many seasons those teams would play in our league.”
That sounds like a man resigned to a cruel fate.
Aresco has spent much of his AAC commissionership propping up his conference as a power sixth alongside the five autonomous leagues.
He could get away with it mostly because the 2015 Houston Cougars went 13-1 and defeated Florida State in the New Year’s Six Peach Bowl, the 2017 UCF Knights went 13-0 and beat Auburn in the Peach, and the 2020 Cincinnati Bearcats went 9-1 and almost beat Georgia in the Peach.
A league without Cincinnati, Houston and UCF leaves Memphis to carry its football weight. Memphis is a basketball school.
That pulls Aresco’s “Power 6” platform out from under him. Even if he were to patch those three holes with the best programs from Conference USA or the Sun Belt, he’s still stuck with programs of smaller profiles in smaller markets that draw smaller crowds.
And that could lead to smaller revenue streams.
The AAC’s football surge helped the league secure a 2019 contract with ESPN worth an annual $7 million per school. Terms of that deal were amended later in ’19, Aresco confirmed to the Orlando Sentinel, after UConn left the AAC for the Big East.
So how does this all potentially affect TU? Short-term not drastically.
AAC members must give 27 months notice if they intend to relocate. Several former AAC members have negotiated early exits and paid accordingly. UConn spent $17 million.
Cincinnati, Houston and UCF won’t leave this year. If they do go, they’ll owe some money, buying the remaining AAC members short-term insurance same as OU’s and Texas’ exit fees will temporarily assist the Big 12 holdovers.
The impact on TU remaining in a revised AAC would be similar to the impact on OSU remaining in the Big 12. Think longer term.
Just as the Big 12 can’t make up for OU’s and Texas’ lost value in future media rights negotiations, the AAC would not be able to account for losing Cincinnati, Houston and UCF.
That has a potentially heavy impact on a small, private school like TU, where revenue sources aren’t abundant and you lean heavily on conference payouts.
There is a reason then-TU athletic director Derrick Gragg called the news of the 2019 AAC-ESPN contract “the most significant day in TU sports history as it relates to economics.”
TU finally has some financial traction. What a shame if the Hurricane slips back to penny-pinching in a devalued AAC.
The Hurricane finally regained some competitive traction last year, beating UCF and coming within a field goal of toppling Cincy for the AAC title. That was nearly TU in the Peach Bowl.
To go from that peak to a Missouri Valley-like AAC schedule if the Bearcats, Knights and Cougars scram? Ouch.
One month ago Aresco kicked off AAC Football Media Day and said: “We as a conference are in the strongest position we’ve ever been in.”
Now he’s being asked about Cincinnati, Houston and UCF and telling the Wichita Eagle: “It would be a shame if those teams do go, but if they do, we’ll be prepared to deal with that and move on.”
Don’t expect that statement to calm members of a suddenly-shaken American Athletic Conference, TU included.
“Do I hear the rumors? Do I have a few conversations here and there with Rick? Yes,” Montgomery said with a nod toward TU athletic director Rick Dickson. “But my goal is about our football team, about us performing on Saturday and us preparing for Oklahoma State...
“As things pop up and certain situations are going on, he keeps me informed. We talk about it, throw that back and forth. Then he goes and does what he needs to do and I get back to ball.”
They both have very big jobs this week.