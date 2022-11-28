Guerin Emig: Rick Dickson's riskiest TU football hire would also be the sweetest — Brennan Marion

Tulsa athletic director Rick Dickson can hire a man with college head coaching experience to replace Philip Montgomery. It wouldn’t be a bad idea given the numerous challenges that come with helming TU football.

Former Texas Tech/Utah State head coach Matt Wells, now an analyst at Oklahoma, fits this bill. So does former Virginia Tech/Memphis head coach Justin Fuente. As does former Missouri head man, and current Arkansas defensive coordinator, Barry Odom.

Dickson can hire a lower-ranks head coach and hope he’s up to the promotion. G.J. Kinne, the former TU quarterback whose 10-1 Incarnate Word Cardinals host an FCS playoff game Saturday, comes to mind.

Dickson can hire a high-profile coordinator and hope the same. Maybe Sherrone Moore, a former OU offensive lineman who is now Michigan’s offensive line coach and co-offensive coordinator. Or Jeff Grimes, Baylor’s offensive coordinator the past two seasons and BYU’s OC the three seasons before that.

I hope Dickson takes an even bigger leap of faith and hires the guy who was Oklahoma Baptist’s running backs coach just six years ago, and who led Pennsylvania’s Waynesboro Area High School Indians just two years before that.

I hope Dickson hires the guy who went from OBU to Howard University to William & Mary to Hawaii to Pitt before joining Texas’ staff as receivers coach and passing game coordinator last New Year’s Eve.

I hope Dickson hires Brennan Marion, the former TU wide receiver who once did amazing things as a Golden Hurricane player and would be an amazing story were he to return as the program’s 35-year-old head coach.

“I love to coach guys who are like-minded individuals,” Marion told me in September of 2017, right after Howard had upset 45-point favorite UNLV and he was making his first splash as a college offensive coordinator. “A lot of these kids come from nothing. I’m pretty good at turnarounds, helping guys believe in themselves. Because that’s what I had to do to get myself together.

“There really is a lot of power in making kids believe.”

Scratch that. Were Marion to return to TU, he would continue an amazing story.

We got around to it in September of ’07 just as Marion was breaking out as a Hurricane receiver. He told us about sleeping in the press box and locker room at his California junior college and chugging water since he didn’t have food.

Marion hung in, made it to Tulsa and averaged an FBS-record 28.7 yards per catch with the Hurricane.

Then he hung in through multiple knee injuries and an early playing-career retirement, and networked his way into his first coaching job at James Logan High School in Union City, Calif.

“I had kids from Oakland, Richmond, San Francisco, rough backgrounds. I thought my life story was rough… A lot of those kids had it worse,” Marion told the New Pittsburgh Courier once. “Being able to really impact their lives, getting them to believe that there’s more out there in life, it was really great to help and serve those kids.”

And how about what those kids did for him...

“They got my life together as far as drinking, partying, the depression of being hurt,” Marion told the Courier, “thinking I’m going to play in the League.”

A guy goes through all of that and comes out coaching 2021 Biletnikoff Award winner Jordan Addison at Pitt? Then winds up at every-resource-you-can-ask-for Texas? There is some inspiration in Marion’s story.

There is more perspiration.

Marion told me in our 2017 conversation that he drove from Waynesboro to Tulsa just to meet Montgomery after TU hired Montgomery in late 2014. That kind of hustle drew Marion close to the likes of Mike London, Mike Norvell and Gus Malzahn over the years. Relationships flourished as a result. So did job opportunities.

Maybe opportunity knocks once more over the next week or so.

Marion could bide his time, and probably make as much money, coaching Texas’ receivers another year. He could parlay that into a Power 5 offensive coordinator job, then jump into a Power 5 head coaching position from there.

Or he could take as big a chance on TU as TU would be taking on him. He could connect with Hurricane players as he has others along his journey. He could introduce blossoming dual-threat quarterback Braylon Braxton to his spread option “Go-Go” offense.

TU could seize on an American Athletic Conference without Cincinnati, Houston and UCF beginning next fall. Marion could thrive and then jump to that Power 5 head coaching position.

“I definitely felt I could help TU out,” Marion told me about that 2014 trip to see Montgomery.

He still can. What a story that would be.

“It’s easy to sell a school when you went there, played there,” Marion told me five years ago. “That’s the goal one day, eventually. To be the head coach there and all that stuff.”