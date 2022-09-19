Guerin Emig: Rick Dickson's longtime quest to tap into TU athletes' mental health peaks with help of an old friend

One late night in his first tenure as University of Tulsa athletic director, Rick Dickson got a call about a Hurricane football player who was serious about taking his own life.

“I had no idea where to even begin, other than I got the call so I responded,” Dickson says 30 years later. “I remember staying in the apartment with the young man, with the intent to defuse and stabilize until morning. The great news is the thoughts or threats that I was called about didn’t materialize... But I can still see the young man.”

“When I walk away from this industry, the thing I’ll take away is these thousands of kids I’ve been responsible for,” Dickson says. “Victories and championships, that’s great. But once I sign that document that becomes your connection to the university, I’m responsible. That’s the way I have approached it.

“That night, that event, made it real for me.”

Dickson has confronted the issue of college athletes’ mental health since that night. He has learned from experiences as athletic director at Washington State, where a football player was killed in an accident the year before his 1994 arrival, and at Tulane, where Hurricane Katrina impacted numerous Green Wave athletes in 2005.

Now mental health is front and center again at TU.

Dickson, in the midst of a second run as TU athletic director, has brought in his mid-70s Hurricane football teammate Jimmy Stewart as a mental health consultant in residence for athletics.

“Because of where we are today with our student-athletes, when you start talking about social media and everything that goes into that, with the pressure put on them that they can feel from so many different outside sources...” TU football coach Philip Montgomery says. “To have Jimmy here and have the ability for our guys to connect with him and for him to be able to help them...”

“People deal with a lot of things, especially in this sport,” TU quarterback Davis Brin says. “To be able to ask for help and go get help is nothing to be ashamed of at all. Life’s bigger than football. Having Jimmy on the staff is going to help a lot.”

It isn’t that Brin, Montgomery or other TU players or coaches have encountered specific traumatic episodes. What matters is having someone like Stewart, a licensed professional counselor, available when warning signs start to appear.

“The first step in mental health is recognition. And then directing people to the right place,” Stewart says. “Within the department we’re going to recognize quicker when people are isolating, withdrawing, exhibiting different behaviors, so we can recognize and then direct them, help guide them to the proper places. Ease them, gently hold them so we can help them get to a place where they can talk about what they need to talk about.”

Stewart believes TU athletes will talk to him because he was once one of them.

He believes TU athletes will talk to him because Colorado State athletes did so when he was senior coordinator of counseling services in the CSU athletic department from 2014-19.

He believes TU athletes will talk to him because he believes in the “embedded” model he employs.

“I worked for the military for eight years,” Stewart says. “What they found during the Afghanistan and Iraq wars is men and women weren’t utilizing services on their military bases because they were worried about their anonymity being broken. Then they wouldn’t be able to go on missions.

“So they embedded us in the brigades and platoons. It worked. I said, ‘Oh my God, athletic departments and pro sports really need to bring this closer so people have access.’ You normalize it so it doesn’t have this stigma to it.”

Stewart’s presence at TU represents the latest step in Dickson’s mental health journey since that agonizing night 30 years ago. It isn’t the only one.

Earlier this year, Dickson invited Kym and Mark Hilinski to TU to share the story of their son, Tyler Hilinski. Tyler was Washington State’s quarterback when he took his life in January of 2018.

“I didn’t know them. Their son was at Washington State but this was 20 years after I was there,” Dickson said. “I reached out to them and heard they were doing some messaging to young people around the country. I said, ‘We’re in need here. This will help our efforts in trying to create a program.’”

Now Dickson wears a blue “Hilinski’s Hope” wristband to recognize Kym and Mark’s foundation promoting mental health awareness and education among college athletes.

He has TU’s program up and running with Stewart’s help.

“As good a friend he is, and as good an athlete as he was, this is the thing that he’s best at,” Dickson says. “At 68 I can’t be the only source of energy. I need some fresh legs. That’s what I’ve got in Jimmy. He’s just going to crush it.”

The work hasn’t stopped since that night 30 years ago because the need hasn’t. If anything, the need for mental health support in college athletics has reached critical mass.

Dickson’s awareness, too, has crested.

“A coach coaches and cares for them and the trainer provides the physical. But I know this: As my kids were growing up I looked at adults in charge as being responsible for my kids’ well-being,” he says. “I didn’t care how the other stuff went. Their well-being is what I cared about.

“I still feel that responsibility first and foremost.”